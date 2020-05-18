Wait... It's Over? Final Thoughts on 'The Last Dance'

There are no words that can suffice my thoughts on this documentary, and I wish that could be the end of this, but sadly, Google requires more so here we go.

Michael Jordan just changed my life over the last month. It's not too often that a show can make you look at yourself in the mirror and question your devotion, but for some reason, this series did.

I watched Sunday after Sunday, the greatest player to ever live to give everything he had for his team and fans who he would never meet; a dedication to those who devoted their time to him and the sport he loved. When I started watching this series, I thought I knew everything about Jordan, who he was, what drove him, where his passion came from, and everything in between. I don't know a damn thing.

Michael Jordan was birthed into competition. Each episode, I wondered where he got the energy, the drive and the will... how? Game after game, Jordan beat Jordan, something that we all wish we embodied.

Over the last month, this documentary made me question my will to win and what I would do to accomplish it. How dirty I was willing to get to make my dreams come true and just how much of myself I was willing to give. Truth be told, I don't think I gave enough. I don't think I've seen half of my potential. As an adult these days with social media, and the accessibility of things, the competition just got harder; I'm sorry, its not competition, its comparison. Seeing everyone else win while you're still in your losing season; Your 1986 season, where you're just figuring things out, wondering why 1991 is taking too long.

Comparison can kill you. Keep those blinders on.

But as Jordan repeatedly said in the documentary, it's the journey. It's the trials and tribulations that get you to your trophy. Sure, winning all the time has its merits, but it's what you had to do for it that makes it that much sweeter. I thought I knew this hometown hero from North Carolina who was a God in basketball. I thought I knew this prized possession of UNC. I thought I knew this guy who played through food poisoning. Boy, was I wrong. Jordan is far beyond anyone's understanding, and he's a once in a lifetime human who can never be replicated.

But I still want to be like Mike... but me.

Jordan ignited something in me that I knew was there, but it took seeing the sacrifice of an idol for it to catch fire. I understand that with leadership and winning, there's a price, devotion, commitment, elimination, obedience, and dedication, the winning recipe for legendary status. If I want the things that I envision, capturing the hearts of sports fans, the trust of athletes, and the respect of my peers, it's going to take me doing all of those things with 100% every single time. There is no tomorrow, just today. That's all I have; all you have.

So I challenge you and myself to be like Mike. Change your world and others around you. Greatness is contagious, and all it takes is one match; all it takes is you. Jordan lived out his dream, and didn't let his feet bleeding, a lousy pizza or drama, distract him from what he wanted the most, to be the best player ever to live. Be more than what you imagined. You're capable of it all. Just believe. It starts with hope.

Here's to chasing your dreams, like Mike.

