UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 2 - Jaden Bradley

This past Monday marked the first day coaches could directly contact members of the class of 2022 (upcoming juniors). Given his voracious approach to recruiting, Roy Williams did not miss his chance to place several phone calls.

Yesterday, we began a quick three-part series looking at the different players he contacted on Monday.

Caleb Houstan - June 18

Jaden Bradley - June 19

Skyy Clark - June 20

So today, we move on to Jaden Bradley.

Jaden Bradley (OFFERED)

Two months after offering a scholarship to Caleb Houstan (who we talked about yesterday), Coach Williams extended one to Jaden Bradley. Bradley is a five-star point guard who played his first two years of high school at the Cannon School in Concord, North Carolina. He is transferring to IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) for his junior year. IMG Academy is the same school where current Tar Heel Armando Bacot played his senior year.

The 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard led his team to a state championship en route to being named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year in 2019-20. Bradley is ninth overall in the 247 Sports Composite, the second-ranked point guard, and the top player in North Carolina (which will soon switch to a ranking in Florida).

Bradley currently holds 25 offers in addition to Carolina: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, DePaul, Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, Houston Baptist, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, NC State, Pitt, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Texas Tech, VCU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington, and Xavier.

Concerning his phone call with Roy Williams, Bradley said,

“I know that I’m not the only player in the country they want,” Bradley said. “I’m just glad to be able to talk to them on my own. I talked to Coach (Roy) Williams this morning. He was wishing me luck at IMG and telling me about how he’ll plan to come see me there. Just having that direct line is different and, right now, it’s pretty cool.”

Roy Williams and his staff have had great success with top point guards recently, including Coby White, Cole Anthony, and most recently, Caleb Love. Bradley would be a great addition to the Tar Heel point guard lineage.

Stay right here with All Tar Heels for the latest news on Jaden Bradley as his recruitment continues on.

Next player up: Skyy Clark.

