All Tar Heels

Jarin Stevenson Talks Win Over Navy, Players-Only Meeting

Jarin Stevenson addressed the media Tuesday night after North Carolina’s 73-61 win over Navy at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Grant Chachere

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) looks on during a free throw in the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center.
Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) looks on during a free throw in the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jarin Stevenson addressed the media Tuesday night after North Carolina’s 73-61 win over Navy at the Dean E. Smith Center.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video below.

Partial Transcript from Hubert Davis' Postgame Presser after Navy

The players said they called a players-only meeting after the game. Do you like to see your team take charge like that?

I mean, that's great that they're, communicating and talking amongst themselves. And you're right. I think we had a 24 point lead. They went on a 15-0 run, and then down the stretch, 17-3. I was disappointed in how we finished the game. The sustained energy in the first half wasn't there, but I thought we picked it up in the second half. We were playing well, and just unfortunate that we didn't finish the game better than the way that we did.

Do you notice a lot of guys on the team willing to speak up and take charge? 

UN
Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives on Navy Midshipmen guard Austin Benigni (1) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Yeah, there's a number of guys that will speak up. And one of the things that I have encouraged everyone [to do] is that everyone should be a leader within their own personality. When I was in school, you're waiting for the junior or the senior to be able to speak up, and you had to wait your turn. 

I just don't think it's that way anymore. Whether you're a freshman, walk-on, senior, starter, off the bench, I think the more voices that you hear, the better your team is. I like the talking in the locker room, but I also like the talking on the court as well.

Caleb has said in the past, the one thing he really likes about this team is that a lot of guys are willing to speak up. It's not just one person sort of leading the charge. Is that what you've noticed in your time around them so far?

UN
Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) has a laugh on the bench during the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Yeah, I mean, there's a number of guys that that will speak up. And one of the things that I have encouraged everyone is that everyone should be a leader within their own personality. It's not a situation where, you know, when I was in school, where you're waiting for the junior or the senior to be able to speak up, and you had to wait your turn. I just don't think it's that way anymore. Whether you're a freshman, walk-on, senior, starter, off the bench, I think the more voices that you hear, the better your team is. So I like the talking in the locker room, but I like also talking on the court as well.

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE! Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

Home/Basketball