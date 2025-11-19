Jarin Stevenson Talks Win Over Navy, Players-Only Meeting
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jarin Stevenson addressed the media Tuesday night after North Carolina’s 73-61 win over Navy at the Dean E. Smith Center.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video below.
Partial Transcript from Hubert Davis' Postgame Presser after Navy
The players said they called a players-only meeting after the game. Do you like to see your team take charge like that?
I mean, that's great that they're, communicating and talking amongst themselves. And you're right. I think we had a 24 point lead. They went on a 15-0 run, and then down the stretch, 17-3. I was disappointed in how we finished the game. The sustained energy in the first half wasn't there, but I thought we picked it up in the second half. We were playing well, and just unfortunate that we didn't finish the game better than the way that we did.
Do you notice a lot of guys on the team willing to speak up and take charge?
Yeah, there's a number of guys that will speak up. And one of the things that I have encouraged everyone [to do] is that everyone should be a leader within their own personality. When I was in school, you're waiting for the junior or the senior to be able to speak up, and you had to wait your turn.
I just don't think it's that way anymore. Whether you're a freshman, walk-on, senior, starter, off the bench, I think the more voices that you hear, the better your team is. I like the talking in the locker room, but I also like the talking on the court as well.
Caleb has said in the past, the one thing he really likes about this team is that a lot of guys are willing to speak up. It's not just one person sort of leading the charge. Is that what you've noticed in your time around them so far?
