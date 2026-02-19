UNC Had 3 Top Performances in Loss Tuesday

The North Carolina Tar Heels were thoroughly outplayed in their 82-58 loss on Tuesday night against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. It was the second consecutive game in which Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar were unable to suit up for the Tar Heels due to injury. Without those two in the lineup, North Carolina was exposed in all facets of the game and never felt like a real threat to win at any point in the contest.

There are two pieces of good news: First, Veesaar's return to the lineup should be imminent, as soon as this weekend. Secondly, the Tar Heels face the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, which should provide an opportunity to get back on track.

With that being, said here are the top performances from North Carolina in its lopsided defeat against North Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Zayden High

Stat line: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) brings the ball to the basket against NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

One way to spin the Tar Heels' injury issue into a positive is that it has opened up an opportunity for other players to showcase what they can offer in consistent minutes.

High has been the perfect example of this, averaging 15 points and 8.5 rebounds in the last two games, since being elevated into the starting lineup. The 6-foot-9, 229-pound forward has operated as North Carolina's center during this span, which has posed issues defensively, but nonetheless, High has been a bright spot. The junior forward has earned a solidified role in the rotation when Wilson and Veesaar return.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) lays the ball up against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Alabama transfer has scored at least 13 points in the last three games, shooting 16-of-24 from the field during that stretch. Stevenson has been incredibly efficient, and that was the case again on Tuesday, as the junior forward shot 4-of-7 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Similarly to High, if North Carolina is completely healthy heading into the NCAA tournament, those two players will be perfect role players alongside Wilson and Veesaar. The Tar Heels' frontcourt depth would be one of, if not, the deepest in the field of 68.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 9 points and 3 rebounds

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard MacAri Moore (21) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The fact that this was the third-best performance from a Tar Heel player tells you all you need to know about how Tuesday night went for North Carolina.

Bogavac shot 3-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three-point range. Additionally, the overseas transfer is simply too erratic and careless with the ball. Once this team is fully healthy, his role will revert to the bench and serve as a six-man.

