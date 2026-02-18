Social Media Reacts to North Carolina's Embarrassing Performance Against NC State

The No.16-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels went into an in-state matchup with the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Raleigh on Tuesday night and left with one of their worst losses in series history.

NC State took the game 82-58, winning by its widest margin since 1962, as UNC spent most of the game trying to catch up without Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and others. The rough shooting night didn't help its cause. The Tar Heels shot just 32 % from the floor overall and an abysmal 15% from three-point range.

That's usually a good recipe for a blowout loss, and the blowout lit up social media as it unfolded. in real time.

No. 16 North Carolina Collapses at NC State

Big game on the national stage. Nothing new for the Tar Heels. Can they take care of business?

LIVE on ESPN: #UNCvsNCSU #ACCMBB #16 North Carolina at NC State from Lenovo Center in Raleigh North Carolina — Matt Hartley Jr. (@4MEDLEN) February 18, 2026

Starting lineups for both sides. Zayden High steps in for the Heels. NC State goes with its usual starting five.

NC State is starting Quadir Copeland, Paul McNeil, Tre Holloman, Darrion Williams and Ven-Allen Lubin.



North Carolina has Derek Dixon, Seth Trimble, Luka Bogavac, Zayden High and Jarin Stevenson starting. — Jacey Zembal (@NCStateRivals) February 17, 2026

Tar Heels led 6-4, but since then, it's started to get away from North Carolina. Down 11, and the Wolfpack is making just about everything.

NC State 22, North Carolina 11 — 11:44, 1H



Pack: 9/13 FG — Inside Pack Sports (@InsidePackSport) February 18, 2026

Worst half of the season comes to an end, with North Carolina trailing 42-26. Tar Heels are shooting poorly and cannot stop NC State star Quadir Copeland. Need to find offense qucikly in the second half or this could get ugly.

NC State leads, 42-26, going into the half. Wolfpack have been aggressive attacking the basket, and Quadir Copeland has been in control for most of the game.



Worst offensive half of the season for North Carolina, who simply can't get anything to fall from three — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) February 18, 2026

Attention has turned to UNC's classic uniforms. "These are the ONLY uniforms UNC should wear."

Tuned into the North Carolina at NC State Game for a minute. Saw that UNC is wearing the classic uniforms from the 70s-early 90s. These are the ONLY uniforms UNC should wear. The argyle sucks and always sucked. Retire the argyle. #UNCvsNCState #UNCatNCState pic.twitter.com/xL9vPFmQYw — David Elswick (@DavidElswick19) February 18, 2026

A quick reminder that this is the first time in over 100 years that North Carolina and NC State only play once. The Wolfpack does not come to Chapel Hill in 2026.

The last time NC State and UNC only played once in a season was 1919, when newly renamed NC State College beat NCU 39-29 at Raleigh's downtown auditorium in a hastily arranged state championship game.



It was the beginning of March Madness in the state of North Carolina. — Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) February 18, 2026

It's getting pretty bad. NC State's Terrance Arcenaux drains a three and forces Hubert Davis to take a timeout. NC State leads 71-48.

NC State is ROLLING against North Carolina 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/Z6w2mFr88V — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 18, 2026

Have to wait for the official buzzer, but the analytics crews are calling curtains on this one with under five minutes left. 22-point game.

NC State goes #AnalyticallyFinal on North Carolina at the 4:49 mark, leading 73-51. — Erik Haslam (@haslametrics) February 18, 2026

Louisville fans are keeping tabs after losing to SMU tonight.

North Carolina is getting destroyed by NC State so not all is bad on the Louisville resume. — Marquez Trigg (@KingQuez94_) February 18, 2026

Final: NC State 82, North Carolina 58. Zayden High and Jarin Stevenson score 13 apiece for the Tar Heels as the only UNC players in double figures on an abysmal shooting night. Worst loss for North Carolina against NC State since 1962.

𝐖𝐎𝐋𝐅𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒



NC State defeated #11 North Carolina, 82-58, for the largest margin of victory for NC State since 1962. State shot 48% from the field and 45% from 3 while holding the Heels to 32% from the field and 15% from 3@PackMensBball | @PackAthletics | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/enr3ts1xZp — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 18, 2026

NC State's 24-point win over North Carolina is its largest win over the Tar Heels since 1962 (won by 28). — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) February 18, 2026

Insult to injury: Beginner's Luck?

Will Wade’s first game against North Carolina ends in NC State’s biggest win in the series since 1962. — Noah Teague (@noah_teague1) February 18, 2026

Better viewing: UNC-NC State or Season 50 of Survivor?

NC State took down North Carolina! Yes!! That was great tv just like Season 50 of #Survivor will be next week pic.twitter.com/gSD3QWoEmQ — Michael Aguilar (@Aguilar_NYY) February 18, 2026

Fuel added to the fire postgame. Is there a potential rematch on the horizon?

Boy is it gonna be fun to knock them out of the ACC tourney…. My goodness https://t.co/Ka9hKOtgJt — Brady Dunn (@bradydunn46) February 18, 2026

