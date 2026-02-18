Social Media Reacts to North Carolina's Embarrassing Performance Against NC State
The No.16-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels went into an in-state matchup with the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Raleigh on Tuesday night and left with one of their worst losses in series history.
NC State took the game 82-58, winning by its widest margin since 1962, as UNC spent most of the game trying to catch up without Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and others. The rough shooting night didn't help its cause. The Tar Heels shot just 32 % from the floor overall and an abysmal 15% from three-point range.
That's usually a good recipe for a blowout loss, and the blowout lit up social media as it unfolded. in real time.
No. 16 North Carolina Collapses at NC State
Big game on the national stage. Nothing new for the Tar Heels. Can they take care of business?
Starting lineups for both sides. Zayden High steps in for the Heels. NC State goes with its usual starting five.
Tar Heels led 6-4, but since then, it's started to get away from North Carolina. Down 11, and the Wolfpack is making just about everything.
Worst half of the season comes to an end, with North Carolina trailing 42-26. Tar Heels are shooting poorly and cannot stop NC State star Quadir Copeland. Need to find offense qucikly in the second half or this could get ugly.
Attention has turned to UNC's classic uniforms. "These are the ONLY uniforms UNC should wear."
A quick reminder that this is the first time in over 100 years that North Carolina and NC State only play once. The Wolfpack does not come to Chapel Hill in 2026.
It's getting pretty bad. NC State's Terrance Arcenaux drains a three and forces Hubert Davis to take a timeout. NC State leads 71-48.
Have to wait for the official buzzer, but the analytics crews are calling curtains on this one with under five minutes left. 22-point game.
Louisville fans are keeping tabs after losing to SMU tonight.
Final: NC State 82, North Carolina 58. Zayden High and Jarin Stevenson score 13 apiece for the Tar Heels as the only UNC players in double figures on an abysmal shooting night. Worst loss for North Carolina against NC State since 1962.
Insult to injury: Beginner's Luck?
Better viewing: UNC-NC State or Season 50 of Survivor?
Fuel added to the fire postgame. Is there a potential rematch on the horizon?
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.