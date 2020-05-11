AllTarHeels
Live Blog: Episode Eight, 'The Last Dance'

Quierra Luck

If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part seven and eight tonight!

This will be episode eight; we previously blogged on a separate page for part five. Please comment along with us!

  • Bulls vs Hornets
    • "Bulls were a far superior team and they knew it."
    • "I knew that team. I know how to beat them" -BJ Armstrong
    • "BJ knew better" -Jordan, you know Jordan wasn't going to live that down
      • "The LaBradford Smith story"
    • Bulls come back and win 109-83 in Game 3
    • Bulls twin the series 4-1, BJ Armstrong fueled Jordan.
  • "I'm back"
    • '94-'95 season, was a hard season for the Bulls. Jordan's return gave them new life. 
  • Jordan's first game without his father 
    • "I felt naked cause my father wasn't there" -Jordan
    • Jordan returns with "45" because his father wasn't there and it signified a new beginning 
    • "That was part of his greatness, never being satisfied"
    • "After the game Nick Andersson says '45 ain't 23', oh man..."-Horace Grant
    • Jordan came back in game 2 with the '23'
      • "45 just ain't felt natural" -Jordan
    • Jordan used that loss for the next year
  • 'Space Jam'
    • During his filming of 'Space Jam' MJ continued to workout, 7am-10pm
      • He invited the leagues best players to play against him at Warners Bro. studios 
    • "I don't know how he did it; film all day and play for three hours. He was a vampire" -Reggie Miller
    • Steve Kerr and Jordan fought; Jackson throws him out of practice. 
    • Jordan called and apologized. Their relationship dramatically improved. 
  • '95-'96, "The Rebound Year"
    • 23 wins in 25 games to start the season
    • April 16, 1996
      • The Chicago Bulls make history. The Best. Ever. Anywhere.
        • Finished 72-10
        • Sweep the Heat
        • Defeat the Knicks
        • Back to the Magic
          • "We didn't have a chance" -Grant
            • Bulls sweep Magic
