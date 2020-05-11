Live Blog: Episode Eight, 'The Last Dance'
Quierra Luck
If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part seven and eight tonight!
This will be episode eight; we previously blogged on a separate page for part five. Please comment along with us!
- Bulls vs Hornets
- "Bulls were a far superior team and they knew it."
- "I knew that team. I know how to beat them" -BJ Armstrong
- "BJ knew better" -Jordan, you know Jordan wasn't going to live that down
- "The LaBradford Smith story"
- Bulls come back and win 109-83 in Game 3
- Bulls twin the series 4-1, BJ Armstrong fueled Jordan.
- "I'm back"
- '94-'95 season, was a hard season for the Bulls. Jordan's return gave them new life.
- Jordan's first game without his father
- "I felt naked cause my father wasn't there" -Jordan
- Jordan returns with "45" because his father wasn't there and it signified a new beginning
- "That was part of his greatness, never being satisfied"
- "After the game Nick Andersson says '45 ain't 23', oh man..."-Horace Grant
- Jordan came back in game 2 with the '23'
- "45 just ain't felt natural" -Jordan
- Jordan used that loss for the next year
- 'Space Jam'
- During his filming of 'Space Jam' MJ continued to workout, 7am-10pm
- He invited the leagues best players to play against him at Warners Bro. studios
- "I don't know how he did it; film all day and play for three hours. He was a vampire" -Reggie Miller
- Steve Kerr and Jordan fought; Jackson throws him out of practice.
- Jordan called and apologized. Their relationship dramatically improved.
- '95-'96, "The Rebound Year"
- 23 wins in 25 games to start the season
- April 16, 1996
- The Chicago Bulls make history. The Best. Ever. Anywhere.
- Finished 72-10
- Sweep the Heat
- Defeat the Knicks
- Back to the Magic
- "We didn't have a chance" -Grant
- Bulls sweep Magic