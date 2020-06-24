UNC Women's Basketball Offer Five-Star PG Kamorea Arnold

There is something incredibly special about you when a coach not only notices you your freshman year but decides to pull the trigger and offer you - that's exactly what happened to rising sophomore, Kamorea "KK" Arnold.

Arnold announced today that Courtney Banghart of Carolina women's basketball offered her a scholarship,

The 5-foot-6 point guard is a Germantown High product from Wisconsin has an impressive list of collegiate basketball programs vying for her commitment - Michigan State, Kansas State, Louisville, Florida, Ohio State and now North Carolina.

In her first year on varsity as a freshman, Arnold, averaged 17 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.6 steals, and a total of 456 points. According to ESPN, the five-star recruit is an athletic lead-guard armed with a scorer's mentality. She's explosive in transition game, slices through the defense, motors and distributes; explosive 1 on 1 creator with mid-range game delivery that extends to the arc.

In Banghart's first year as Head Coach resulted in a 16-14 record. Early in the season, the Heels went 16-6, before a seven game losing streak ended their high. The Heels lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Wake Forest. Though the season ended tough, the girls defeated top-10 N.C. State, handing the Wolfpack their first loss of the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page and joining our community!.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!