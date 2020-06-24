AllTarHeels
UNC Women's Basketball Offer Five-Star PG Kamorea Arnold

Quierra Luck

There is something incredibly special about you when a coach not only notices you your freshman year but decides to pull the trigger and offer you - that's exactly what happened to rising sophomore, Kamorea "KK" Arnold. 

Arnold announced today that Courtney Banghart of Carolina women's basketball offered her a scholarship, 

The 5-foot-6 point guard is a Germantown High product from Wisconsin has an impressive list of collegiate basketball programs vying for her commitment - Michigan State, Kansas State, Louisville, Florida, Ohio State and now North Carolina. 

In her first year on varsity as a freshman, Arnold, averaged 17 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.6 steals, and a total of 456 points. According to ESPN, the five-star recruit is  an athletic lead-guard armed with a scorer's mentality. She's explosive in transition game, slices through the defense, motors and distributes; explosive 1 on 1 creator with mid-range game delivery that extends to the arc. 

In Banghart's first year as Head Coach resulted in a 16-14 record. Early in the season, the Heels went 16-6, before a seven game losing streak ended their high. The Heels lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Wake Forest. Though the season ended tough, the girls defeated top-10 N.C. State, handing the Wolfpack their first loss of the season.

