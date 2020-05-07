Kennedy Chandler has cut his choices to Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The Tennessee native is currently a junior at Briarcrest Christian High School, where he averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.6 steals per game. According to 247sports, Chandler is ranked no. 15 nationally and the no. 2 PG; his numbers are only expected to rise.

Colleges are not the only ones in massive chase of the five-star, reports have the G-League in hot pursuit of the point guard as well. With their new option to receive not only professional development but a nice check, the G-League sees their route becoming the new normal for high-end recruits.

Often called Point Guard University, UNC stands a great chance at securing Chandler. With no official visit, UNC seems to be making great strides within Chandler's decision making. Williams visited him on November 21, 2019, and three days later, extended an offer. Currently, UNC has three point guards on their roster, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, and Anthony Harris. Surely this upcoming season will weigh heavily on Chandler's choice to choose UNC; Love or Davis' decision after the forthcoming season to stay or leave will determine if a new point guard is needed for the Heels.

Recently, Chandler has agreed to a personal blog on Sports Illustrated to highlight his journey to choosing the best collegiate home. In his first entry, Chandler discusses his decision making on choosing his top five and what he's been doing since being in quarantine,

It made it tougher to cut the list just with all of the quarantining we’re all going through right now. I just felt like it was important to have a smaller list to concentrate on.

I can definitely feel the difference already. It’s a lot easier when you have less texts and phone calls to make.

I won’t have another cut to my list or anything like that; I’ll pick my school from this list.

For the full blog post, please visit, SI All-American.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!