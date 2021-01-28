Visual Podcast: Has ACC Basketball Become Boring?

2017 NCAA Champion and former Tar Heel Kenny Williams join "The Player and the Fan" podcast to discuss the changes the ACC and blue blood programs have experienced in an unusual year.

Welcome to Season 4:Episode 4 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck. They are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting equally important sporting elements, the player and the fan. They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina Tar Heels.

As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of college and professional basketball.

In the fourth episode, David and Quierra have their first guest of the season, often referenced as "Can't Get Right", "The Player and The Fan" welcome 2017 NCAA Champion for the Tar Heels, Kenny Williams. He played for North Carolina from 2015-2019. Williams speaks at length about his decision to choose UNC after the departure of Shaka Smart at VCU, the 2017 championship run, and what it means to be at Tar Heel.

The trio discuss the Virginia native's career at length including some hot basketball topics including Coach K's run in with the media, the quality of this year's ACC teams, and the current state of North Carolina basketball.

Fans also get the exciting backstory on Noel's name for Williams, "Can't Get Right."

Sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! Make sure you let your voice be heard! Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

Listen:

Watch: