Potential Transfer Portal Quarterback Targets For UNC

The offseason hasn't been kind to North Carolina's quarterback room. In recent weeks, both veteran Max Johson and freshman Bruce Baker announced they would enter the portal when it opens in January, leaving the Tar Heels and head coach Bill Belichick with only Gio Lopez, who struggled in 2025, as their most viable starting option heading into 2026.

Given the current state of UNC's quarterback room, it's increasingly likely the Tar Heels will target a quarterback in the portal. The good news is that several talented signal-callers are already available, and here's a look at a few who would make the most sense for Belichick to pursue.

Two Transfer Portal Quarterbacks UNC Could Target

Before exploring the portal options, it is worth noting that the Tar Heels could commit to Lopez as their starting quarterback for the 2026 season. However, with Baker and Johnson both in the portal, it would make the most sense for Belichick and UNC to at least bring in someone to compete for the starting job.

1) Beau Pribula

Beau Pribula was a three-star quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class and committed to Penn State out of Central York High School in York, Pennsylvania. He served as Drew Allar's backup in Happy Valley for two seasons before transferring to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season.

Pribula dealt with minor injuries in 2025 at Missouri, playing in only 10 games. Still, he showed flashes of being a great quarterback, throwing for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while adding 297 yards and six scores on the ground. He's now in the portal once again and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

He's still a raw player but has more upside than Lopez and, under Belichick's tutelage, could reach his full potential. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 55 overall player in the portal, and the No. 9 quarterback.

2) Kenny Minchey

Kenny Minchey was a four-star quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class from Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He ultimately committed to Notre Dame, where he has spent the past three seasons.

He hasn't ever been the starter for the Fighting Irish, but he has looked solid in limited snaps, throwing for 212 yards and completing 20 of 26 passes in his college career so far. He enters the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Michney carries some risk as a portal target because he hasn't played meaningful football, but he's a talented player who could likely start right away for the Tar Heels. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 28 overall player in the portal and the No. 7 quarterback.

