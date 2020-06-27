UNC's Kerwin Walton Showcase Workout with Golden State Andrew Wiggins

Incoming freshman shooting guard Kerwin Walton recently posted to his instagram account working out with Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins. The duo was seen working out with NBA Skills coach Reid Ouse.

A senior at Hopkins High, Walton is ranked 91 overall in the 2020 class, and no. 5 in Minnesota; he averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds this season. Walton started playing basketball in the 5th grade and states that getting ready and focused for the next level is a priority. Walton chose from the following schools, Creighton, Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and Georgetown.

With the addition of Walton to Williams' 2020 commits, UNC is now ranked no. 2 overall just below Kentucky, but above Duke; 247Sports updated their rankings for the last time for the 2020 class. Various determinants went into play, such as Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and Kerwin Walton, increasing their stock, which in turn gave UNC their best recruiting class over Duke in eight years.

Walton will be heading to UNC campus July 6th with incoming teammates Davis, Love, Walker Kessler, Day'ron Sharpe and Puff Johnson.

