Lakers Show Interest in UNC Basketball Center Armando Bacot
Despite a prolific career in Chapel Hill, it's highly unlikely that former five-year UNC basketball big man Armando Bacot will hear his name at the 2024 NBA Draft, June 26-27. Even so, he could earn an invite from a team for Summer League action and potentially land a G League deal somewhere next season.
Down the road, perhaps the Tar Heels' all-time leading rebounder and double-double machine, No. 2 on the program's all-time scoring list, will impress enough to receive various temporary contracts to suit up for an NBA squad. Then, there's no telling what could happen if he were to make the most of such opportunities.
The 24-year-old Bacot's journey to develop as a professional is in its infancy. But on Monday, it included a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers, suggesting they may have an eye on eventually adding the 6-foot-11, 240-pound native of Richmond, Va., to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
According to Adam Zagoria, the Lakers hosted three others alongside Bacot: Baylor's RayJ Dennis, Memphis' David Jones, and Hofstra's Tyler Thomas.
As for UNC basketball's hopes of snapping its two-year streak without producing a drafted player, well, it's all but certain to end via Armando Bacot's fellow frontcourt starter this past season. Harrison Ingram, who decided to forego his final year of college eligibility by declaring for the NBA Draft, is currently a projected early-to-mid second-rounder on most mock drafts.
