UNC Basketball Welcomes Alabama Transfer 'Back Home'
Just two years ago, Jarin Stevenson was a highly touted North Carolina prep deciding where to play college basketball. He held a UNC basketball offer but committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide instead.
Now, Tar Heel fans are getting their first glimpses of Stevenson on his next court as a UNC basketball player.
The 6-foot-11 big man, who announced his transfer to the Tar Heels in mid-April, was officially introduced to the fanbase with his recent clips in the Dean E. Smith Center, courtesy of the UNC basketball social media team:
Across two years with the Crimson Tide, Stevenson started just over a third of his 74 appearances. This past season, he put together averages of 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while using his length and athleticism to guard multiple positions on the floor.
Stevenson has also shown an ability to step outside and knock down some triples, with 63 makes from deep during his time at Alabama.
It remains to be seen whether Stevenson joins the UNC basketball starting lineup or is among the first off the bench. Either way, he figures to be an important piece as the Tar Heels look to bounce back from the program's lackluster 2024-25 season.
