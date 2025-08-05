Five-Star Forward Anthony Thompson Announces Visit to UNC
Less than 24 hours after four-star small forward Cole Cloer announced he would visit North Carolina on Oct. 12, the Tar Heels received more positive recruiting news.
Five-star forward Anthony Thompson of Western Reserve Academy (Lebanon, Ohio) who revealed that North Carolina was one of his top seven schools, announced his official visit schedule for the fall. According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, Thompson will visit the Tar Heels first on Aug. 22 will head to Ohio State (Aug. 29), Michigan (Sept. 5), Indiana (Sept. 12), Texas (Sept. 19) and finish it up at Kentucky (Sept. 24). All of the schools he is visiting are all a part of his Top 7.
Purdue is the only school among his top seven that doesn't have an official date set.
Thompson, the No. 9 prospect nationally in the 2026 class according to 247Sports, originally had 15 schools on his list. He has since narrowed his recruitment to seven, eliminating Auburn, BYU, Georgetown, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Xavier from consideration.
Thompson has been on North Carolina’s radar for a while, earning an offer from head coach Hubert Davis on Jan. 5.
“They are another very storied program, a blue blood program. Coach has been preaching how big of a priority I am for them, too.”
His visit later this month will give North Carolina and head coach Hubert Davis to keep building on their relationship with Thompson. This will be key down the stretch as Thompson has stated in the past that he values relationships throughout the recruitment process.
“I want to play for a person I connect with," Thompson told On3 in July. "A coach on the court, but also off the court. I feel like that is the best way to succeed on the court is to play for someone you really connect with and really get to know them."
Play style is also very important to Thompson as well. Although hen prefers to play small forward, he will play wherever his coach needs them. Given that there is a great chance that forward Caleb Wilson goes one-and-done, Thompson is an excellent replacement.
“I’m going to look at the play style and their plan for me. I’ve played a small forward role my whole life, so that is what I’m most comfortable with," said Thompson. "I think it allows me to best open up my game inside and out. But I can play however the coach wants me, in multiple different styles. So, I’m going to look at the play style and go somewhere I’m comfortable.”
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!