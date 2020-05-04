AllTarHeels
Live Blog: Part Five, 'The Last Dance'

Quierra Luck

If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part five and six tonight! Tonight is the supposed to be the showing of Kobe Bryant; be prepared.

This will be part five; we will continue the blog on a separate page for part six. Please comment along with us!

  • It's crazy that Jerry Krause was willing to discuss Phil Jackson's future during the season.
  • Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan, NBA All-Star, 1998.
    • Emotional watching Kobe discusses Michael Jordan, and he's no longer with us.
    • "What you get me is from him. I don't get five championships without his guidance" -Kobe Bryant on Michael Jordan.
  • Jordan 1s were the first shoes Jordan played in at Madison Square, 1984, and they were the last pair he wore playing his final season in 1998.
  • Jordan wanted to go with Adidas initially, but they were dysfunctional at the time, so NIKE got the shot.
    • His agent, David Falk, gave the name "Air Jordan."
    • Jordan's rookie year, Nike was hoping to sell $3M; they sold $126M
    • Nike used Spike Lee to produce Jordan commercials.
  • "He let us play, but he (Jordan) was there to play the game."
  • 1992 Dream Team
    • Jordan asked about who was playing before honing the 'Dream Team,' and was assured Thomas wasn't playing, but he didn't request for him not to be apart of the team.
    • "No matter how much I hate him (Isiah Thomas) I respect his game" -Jordan
    • Jordan states that Thomas would've disrupted the harmony of 'The Dream Team'
    • Other players such as Pippen, Bird, and Magic had an issue with Thomas
    • "Michael Jordan is the alpha alpha. Period."
    • Croatia vs. US (Round 1)
      • Jordan wanted Toni Kukco for himself and Pippen. Krause wanted Kukco to be the future for the Bulls
      • "Jerry paved the way for Kukco" -Pippen
      • "We were gonna everything we could to make Jerry look bad" -Pippen
    • Croatia vs. US (Round 2 for gold)
      • Kukco played significantly better
      • Kukco gained Jordan's respect for responding to 'The Dream Team.'
      • Jordan was so loyal to Nike, he covered the Reebok logo and was going to do it despite being asked not to. He covered it with the American flag.
      • 'The Dream Team' helped shaped the NBA globally.
      • After the Olympics, everyone knew Michael Jordan.
    • Jordan and politics
      • Should there be a separation in politics and sports?
      • Jordan never thought of himself as an activist; "I was a basketball player"
      • "It's never gonna be enough for anybody" -Jordan
    • During his last season, Jordan was selling out tickets
    • Celebrities came out in masses 

Michael Jordan was going to give everything he had to make sure his last season was a success. His popularity didn't matter to him; the trophy was the end goal. 

