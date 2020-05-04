Live Blog: Part Five, 'The Last Dance'

If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part five and six tonight! Tonight is the supposed to be the showing of Kobe Bryant; be prepared.

It's crazy that Jerry Krause was willing to discuss Phil Jackson's future during the season.

Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan, NBA All-Star, 1998.

Emotional watching Kobe discusses Michael Jordan, and he's no longer with us.



"What you get me is from him. I don't get five championships without his guidance" -Kobe Bryant on Michael Jordan.

Jordan 1s were the first shoes Jordan played in at Madison Square, 1984, and they were the last pair he wore playing his final season in 1998.

Jordan wanted to go with Adidas initially, but they were dysfunctional at the time, so NIKE got the shot.

His agent, David Falk, gave the name "Air Jordan."



Jordan's rookie year, Nike was hoping to sell $3M; they sold $126M



Nike used Spike Lee to produce Jordan commercials.

"He let us play, but he (Jordan) was there to play the game."

1992 Dream Team

Jordan asked about who was playing before honing the 'Dream Team,' and was assured Thomas wasn't playing, but he didn't request for him not to be apart of the team.



"No matter how much I hate him (Isiah Thomas) I respect his game" -Jordan



Jordan states that Thomas would've disrupted the harmony of 'The Dream Team'



Other players such as Pippen, Bird, and Magic had an issue with Thomas



"Michael Jordan is the alpha alpha. Period."



Croatia vs. US (Round 1)



Jordan wanted Toni Kukco for himself and Pippen. Krause wanted Kukco to be the future for the Bulls





"Jerry paved the way for Kukco" -Pippen





"We were gonna everything we could to make Jerry look bad" -Pippen



Croatia vs. US (Round 2 for gold)



Kukco played significantly better





Kukco gained Jordan's respect for responding to 'The Dream Team.'





Jordan was so loyal to Nike, he covered the Reebok logo and was going to do it despite being asked not to. He covered it with the American flag.





'The Dream Team' helped shaped the NBA globally.





After the Olympics, everyone knew Michael Jordan.



Jordan and politics



Should there be a separation in politics and sports?





Jordan never thought of himself as an activist; "I was a basketball player"





"It's never gonna be enough for anybody" -Jordan



During his last season, Jordan was selling out tickets



Celebrities came out in masses

Michael Jordan was going to give everything he had to make sure his last season was a success. His popularity didn't matter to him; the trophy was the end goal.