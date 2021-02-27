Live Blog: Florida State at UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to get back on a winning track after getting upset by Marquette for their first home loss of the season on Wednesday.

The Tar Heels suffered from a lack of energy against the visiting Golden Eagles and looked like the version of the team that staggered to a 5-4 start to the season, losing its first two ACC games.

The test will be significantly stiffer on Saturday, with ACC leader Florida State coming to town. The No. 11 Seminoles have won four straight and nine of the last 10 to pull percentage points ahead of Virginia for the top spot in the league.

FSU is one of the few teams with the size and depth to compete with North Carolina’s rotation of four big men. Adding to the matchup difficulty is Florida State’s ability to hit the three pointer. Six different Seminoles have at least 10 threes on the year, and four regulars are hitting more than 40 percent from deep. That’s an area that the North Carolina defense has struggled this season. The Noles hit 50 percent from three in a seven point win over the Tar Heels in Tallahassee last month.

For the first time this season, the Tar Heels will have a home court advantage. A change in state policy opened the Smith Center to fans up to 15 percent of capacity, which means more than 3,000 fans will be in attendance. Up until this point, only family members were allowed to watch UNC home games, meaning the home attendance was under 100 people per game.

Three quarters of the available seats will be reserved for Carolina students, so expect a rambunctious crowd to greet the Noles.

Your officials for today: Ted Valentine, Bill Covington, Pat Driscoll

Usual suspects are starting for Carolina: Black, Brooks, Bacot, Love, Walton