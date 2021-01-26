Live Blog: North Carolina at Pittsburgh

North Carolina and Pittsburgh play on Tuesday night looking to establish themselves in the upper tier of the ACC.

North Carolina and Pittsburgh meet on Tuesday, January 26, each looking to establish themselves among the top teams in the ACC. The Panthers and Tar Heels are currently fifth and sixth in the conference standings and both looking to move into a top-four position, which would provide a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.

Pitt has been playing well this year and was riding a three-game winning streak before losing by one point on the road at Wake Forest over the weekend. Things have also been hit or miss lately for the Panthers in terms of actually getting to play their games - four of their last eight have been postponed.

Carolina comes in having won five of their last six and looking to pick up their second conference road win of the season. UNC will also be revenge-minded after being swept by Pittsburgh last year over the course of 11 days.

Pitt forward Justin Champagnie leads the ACC in both scoring (19.9 ppg) and rebounding (12.4 rpg). In the first game between the Tar Heels and Panthers last season, Champagnie torched Carolina for 22 points and eight rebounds. In the second game, however, he was limited by foul trouble and only played 14:54, while scoring five points and grabbing two rebounds.

Pittsburgh typically goes with a starting lineup of Champagnie, Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, Ithiel Horton, Au'Diese Toney, and Xavier Johnson.

Carolina's starters each of the previous four games have been Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, and Armando Bacot.

Bacot is Carolina's leading scorer, at 12.0 points per game. This is the lowest average to lead Carolina in scoring since 1946-47.

Which team will get a leg up in the ACC standings? Tune in tonight at 7:00pm ET on ACC Network to find out.

GAME THREAD