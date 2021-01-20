Live Blog: Wake Forest at UNC

Demon Deacons looking for first win of ACC season at Carolina

North Carolina looks to move above .500 in the ACC when it hosts Wake Forest in the Dean Smith Center on Wednesday.

The Tar Heels are 3-3 in conference, 8-5 overall after Saturday’s loss at Florida State. That loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Carolina, who is unbeaten (4-0, 2-0) at home.

Wake Forest arrives still looking for its first ACC win. The Demon Deacons are 3-5 overall, 0-5 in conference in the first year under head coach Steve Forbes. The Deacs have struggled with COVID, which has disrupted the schedule. Wake has played six games in 2021 after going from Black Friday to New Year’s Eve without a game to close 2020.

The Tar Heels got a boost the last time out, when sophomore Anthony Harris returned to the floor after suffering a serious leg injury on December 30, 2019 and missing more than a year. Harris played just eight and a half minutes but tied for the team lead with three assists. He also had a plus 10, one of just three Tar Heels with a positive plus-minus against the Seminoles.

Harris admitted he was tired after the brief stint, and the UNC coaches will be careful with his minutes while he works his way back into shape. Still, he provided a stabilizing presence for a Carolina team that has struggled with two freshmen guards in starting roles. Carolina has done better in recent games with passing the ball, assisting on more than 60 percent of its made shots, although turnovers are still an issue.

Your starters: Bacot and Brooks inside, Leaky Black, Love and Walton at guard

If you like rebounds, this is the game for you. Lots of balls bouncing off rims and backboards early. We hit the under 16 in a 5-5 tie.

Anthony Harris checks in for his first minutes in the first half since December 2019

A Sharpe to Kessler turnover sends us to the under 12, tied at 9. UNC is shooting 3-of-13, Wake 4-of-11.

Wake hits UNC with a 7-0 run. Tar Heel offense is out of synch. Day'Ron Sharpe had the ball at the top of the key with nothing to do but dribble twice in the last three possessions

Sharpe outhustled for a rebound on a missed Wake shot by the shooter.

Garrison Brooks misses a transition three that was ... not the best shot. He hit a long two next time down, which was also not an ideal product of the UNC offense. At the under eight, Wake leads 18-15.

UNC now shooting 6-of-21, and if you're watching at home or reading this blog, you have as many made threes as the Tar Heels. They've attempted four.

Good night Jon Boy! Walton ties it with a three. (Ask your grandparents ... they'll know the reference.)

Wake Forest has been outrebounding Carolina, something Roy Williams will likely bring up at halftime.

UNC with another turnover. Heels are up to seven but reach the under 4 leading 21-20.

Brooks offensive foul, followed by a Bacot foul as UNC rebounds a Wake miss. Bacot with an offensive foul. Wake is out-hustling Carolina right now. Deacs also have 9 second-chance points already

Wake with a three to close out a half that didn't end well for Carolina. Love hits at the buzzer to salvage things a bit, but Heels will hear about it from Roy Williams at halftime. Wake up 33-31.