Luka Bogavac Has Been Cleared, Will Play on Monday Night
After weeks of confusion and uncertainty, one of North Carolina’s highly regarded newcomers has finally been cleared to suit up and will play Monday night against Central Arkansas.
Luka Bogavac, a 6-foot-6 combo guard from Montenegro, is set to make his debut for the Tar Heels, bringing an end to one of the most perplexing and frustrating episodes of the season for the program.
Although Bogavac was accepted to North Carolina in early July, successfully obtained a student visa in August after meeting with U.S. embassy officials in Montenegro, and received approval from the NCAA, he was not initially cleared to play by the university. The holdup stemmed from a university complication that arose after his initial clearance.
A major issue was that Bogavac had taken university courses while in Europe. UNC was unaware of this detail until it was almost too late. Once officials recognized their own oversight, they moved swiftly to address and resolve the situation. Fortunately, they acted quickly enough, and Bogavac is now eligible to play.
Prior to tonight’s contest, the only scrimmage Bogavac participated in was North Carolina’s annual Blue-White Scrimmage, where he scored 14 points.
What Bogavac Brings to The Table
Bogavac had his strongest season professionally as he averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 2024-25, while shooting 45.1% from the field, 39.9% on three-point shots, and 87% from the charity stripe. He scored 19 or more points in eight of his final 15 ABA games, including a 24-point game where he made seven three-pointers on March 30, and a season-high 27 points on April 25.
Bogavac has also represented his country in international play. He competed for Montengro in the FIBA U20 European Championship in 2022 and 2023, and was a member of the senior Montenegrin national team in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament and the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers.
- “North Carolina fans can expect a temperamental and characterful player, I will try to give 100 percent,” Bogavac told reporter Savo Njunjić of Vjiesti this summer (in Montenegrin, translated to English).
- “I have great energy, character," Bogavac added. "I know that the expectations are high and I will try to justify them. I like to be a man of decisions, I like to take the initiative. I like to ask questions, to make decisions. I know where I come from, that it is the University with the largest fan base in America. I will make sure that the team achieves as many victories as possible and goes to the very top.”
- “As I said before, his ability to handle a basketball and pass and score many different ways, his versatility is something that is going to be fun to watch this year," UNC head coach Hubert Davis said.
