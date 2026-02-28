Davis Explains How UNC Tempering Offensive Approach

The North Carolina Tar Heels' offense has shown glimpses of how efficient and potent it can be in stretches, but there are times the offense sputters. That has been the case, especially in the last two games, but with Caleb Wilson's return on the horizon, the Tar Heels' offense could end up playing its best basketball at the perfect time of the season.

During his radio appearance following North Carolina's win against Louisville , head coach Hubert Davis discussed several aspects of the offense. That included elaborating how the 55-year-old head coach will stick with the same play over and over again if it is working.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“If we find something that works, we may tweak it in terms of putting this person in one place and then changing positions, but I love running plays over and over again if we find success in it," Davis said.

The Tar Heels' offense has been predicated on the frontcourt tandem of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, but as the season has progressed, and those two missing time with injuries, North Carolina has adapted. Davis explained how the ball movement has been a work in progress, but the players have established a chemistry, which has added fluidity to the offensive operation.

“That is directly towards ball and player movement,” Davis said. “I mean, one of the things that we talk about every day, at great length, is from an offensive standpoint, we want to move the ball, share the ball, have a combination of ball and player movement.”

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) passes the ball as Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) and guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davis emphasized that ball movement is pivotal towards the team success. When players hold onto the ball and attempt to produce in isolation, it stifles the offense and prevents others from establish a rhythm.

“You cannot hold it,” Davis continued. “You cannot over dribble it, and when we hold it and when we dribble it, that’s not when it’s good offense.”

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) passes the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) and guard Damarco Minor (7) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have several players who could take over the game, but that production cannot be forced in a one-way avenue. Davis wants every player to have an opportunity to make an impact when they are on the floor, and the ball movement only benefits the team's scoring output.

“I want everybody to be able to touch it, everyone being involved when you’re sharing the basketball, and you’re screaming, and you got good movement,” Davis said. “I just think that’s a fun way to play.”

