Michael Jordan Snatches 400 Pound Marlin Off Carolina Coast

Quierra Luck

What better name for a yacht for Michael Jordan than "Catch 23"?

Tuesday afternoon, the six-time NBA champion hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. The tournament is an annual event held off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina. Jordan's marlin was the sixth-largest marlin caught in the tournament. 

The 'Catch 23' crew's marlin wasn't big enough to place in the top three so therefore wasn't eligible to collect any prize money but with the way Jordan smiled during the tournament, he won the day. 

“It’s been a while since I have been to Morehead City,” Jordan said during the interview. “It’s only about 100 miles from (where I grew up in) Wilmington. It’s always great to be able to come back and see some friends."

“Even though I didn’t win, right now, today, I’d like to thank everyone for supporting the tournament,” Jordan said.

Although this wasn't Jordan's first fishing competition, it was in the North Carolina, 

“I would love to be back with a little bit bigger fish."

This comes on the heels (no pun intended) of Jordan's recent $100 million contribution to help fight institutionalized and economic racism. The donation will be allotted over ten years to national organizations that are "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education."

