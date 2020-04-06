UNC AD and Coaches Celebrate 'National Student-Athlete Day'

Wake-up, Workout, Class, tutoring, workout, practice, film, and that's the easier side of a student athlete's day. It's one of the harder jobs in being a kid; not only are you focused on achieving academically but also making your team and fans proud to call you their own. There's also the added weight of being seen in public and making sure you're the best you possible because you represent something bigger than yourself. Being a student-athlete is a job most of us couldn't handle, but yet, UNC is proud of those that exemplify Carolina Blue on and off the field.

As many student-athletes celebrate their holiday at home with online classes, UNC athletics made it a priority to showcase their appreciation and gratitude to their athletes. From Ad Cunningham to Joe Breschci of Lacrosse, the 3-minute video features short messages from coaches giving the Heels encouragement in their 'new normal.'

The video features:

Joe Sagula, Volleyball

Jan Mann, Women's Golf

Athletic Training staff

Andrew DiBitetto, Men's Golf

Donna Papa, Softball,

Ms. Gwen, Fueling Station,

Coleman Scott, Wrestling,

Athletic Communications team,

Student-Athlete Development,

Derek Glavin, Gymnastics,

Matt Jednak, Fencing,

Joe Breschi, Men's Lacrosse

Remington

Here are some excerpts from the video:

Athletic Director, Bubba Cunningham: Hey student-athletes, It's National Student-Athlete Day, and I want to wish you all the best; continued best wishes, finish up the semester strong. We miss you, and we appreciate all that you do. And we want to have you back on campus as soon as possible. Best of luck. Go Heels!

UNC Head Football coach Mack Brown: Our student-athletes are the best. We thank you for everything you do and the way you do it. Love and miss you.

UNC Basketball Assistant Coach, Steve Robinson: I want to encourage all the UNC student-athletes, hey, to do the best job you can do; be the best student-athlete that you can be. We're proud of all of the things you have accomplished so far both on the court and off the court, and during this difficult time period. I hope we all can stick together.

UNC Women's Basketball Head Coach, Courtney Banghart: Hi Tar Heels! Many thanks for all that you're doing, as students, as athletes, and as teammates; making the Carolina Blue proud wherever you are. Go Heels!

The best part was probably the Duck! Remington is a close second.

To all the student-athletes, Happy Student-Athlete Day from us here at All Tar Heels!