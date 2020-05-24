Details on the NBA Getting Back to the Court

The NBA is looking to provide normalcy as the world tries to adjust to the 'new normal.' According to multiple reports, Adam Silver and prominent league players have been in numerous in-depth discussions of a summer return.

Sports Illustrated Chris Mannix on the NBA's restoration,

"Yeah, I think they've crossed several different hurdles, and now it's just working out the logistics for an eventual return. It seems like some of the teams that I've been talking to have a timeline that started to develop here. Where June 15 to get all players back into facilities, end of June - you get training camp started, and mid-July, you restart some form of the season. Now, it remains unclear if that season is going to include just playoff teams or the more likely scenario: every team in the league playing some number of games to wrap it up. But it does seem like we are just maybe at the five-yard line toward starting a new season."

The return will likely take place in Orlando, Florida at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The date will be expected in late July. NBA spokesperson Mike Bass had this to say regarding a return and the 'exploratory' conversations with The Walt Disney Company,

"The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices, and housing," Bass said. "Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place."

Players like LeBron James, Steph Curry and James Harden are eager for a return. They have been advocating to provide fans with intense competition from players who have been itching to fight for a championship. And even though a return is imminent, safety is still in their forefront,

"I want it to be safe," Harden said of returning. "I want it to be entertaining for the fans and players to get out there and compete. As soon as we can get this ramped up, I'm ready to go. I feel like the majority of the players feel the same way."

There has been no update regarding the continuance of the 2019-2020 season or advance to the playoffs. The league is presumed to have instructions for the teams and recall them to their playing site by June 1.

