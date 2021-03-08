NBA Tar Heels: Week 11 Review / Week 12 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from March 1-7 and looking ahead to games from March 8-14.
This past week was truncated due to the All Star Break. No games were played after Thursday. As for the actual All Star Game itself, Team LeBron and Team Durant squared off Sunday night in Atlanta, with the fighting Bron Brons coming out on top 170-150. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 35.
Regular season action will pick back up on Wednesday night with two games (Washington at Memphis, San Antonio at Dallas) before a slate of 11 games on Thursday.
At the break, the 76ers (Danny Green and Tony Bradley) maintain their lead in the Easatern Conference, although by only half a game.
In the other conference, Cameron Johnson and the Suns have jumped up all the way to second place in the West, 2.5 games back of the Jazz.
Also at the break, Harrison Barnes has the highest points per game average of all the NBA Tar Heels at 16.7 (48th place).
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 11 stats:
- vs. Dallas: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
- vs. Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | @ Miami | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Friday, March 12 | @ San Antonio | 9:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Sunday, March 14 | vs. Miami | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 11 stats:
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 38:18 MIN | 20 PTS | 6-13 FG | 0-3 3FG | 8-9 FT | 3 REB | 6 AST | 1 TO | -2 +/-
- @ Portland: 37:38 MIN | 17 PTS | 7-14 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3-3 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -1 +/-
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | vs. Houston | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
- Saturday, March 13 | @ Atlanta | 7:30 | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 11 stats:
- vs. Indiana: 5:45 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-2 FG | 0 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -5 +/-
- vs. Utah: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Friday, March 12 | @ Washington | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Sunday, March 14 | vs. San Antonio | 6:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 11 stats:
- @ San Antonio: 21:43 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-3 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1 REB | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -7 +/-
- vs. Detroit: 32:31 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-13 FG | 2-9 3FG | 2-3 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | + 17 +/-
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | MSG TV
- Saturday, March 13 | @ Oklahoma City | 2:00 | MSG TV, NBA TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 11 stats:
- vs. Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | @ New Orleans | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Saturday, March 13 | vs. Portland | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Sunday, March 14 | vs. Portland | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 11 stats:
- @ Toronto: 26:14 MIN | 25 PTS | 8-11 FG | 8-11 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +18 +/-
- @ New York: 38:23 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-14 FG | 4-10 3FG | 1-1 FT | 0 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -8 +/-
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Saturday, March 13 | @ Brooklyn | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit, NBA TV
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 11 stats:
- vs. Indiana: 19:15 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-5 FG | 1-5 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +12 +/-
- vs. Utah: 22:16 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-6 FG | 1-5 3FG | 4 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -6 +/-
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Friday, March 12 | @ Washington | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Sunday, March 14 | vs. San Antonio | 6:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 11 stats:
- @ Dallas: 7:17 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-4 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +4 +/-
- @ San Antonio: 11:31 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-4 FG | 0-3 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 3 TO | -15 +/-
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | vs. Dallas | 9:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Saturday, March 13 | vs. New York | 2:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV
- Sunday, March 14 | vs. Memphis | 2:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 11 stats:
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: 21:30 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-4 3FG | 0 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +8 +/-
- vs. Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | @ Portland | 10:00 | TV schedule not listed
- Saturday, March 13 | vs. Indiana | 10:00 | TV schedule not listed
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 11 stats:
- vs. Charlotte: 19:51 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-7 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +10 +/-
- vs. Golden State: 12:55 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-4 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +11 +/-
- vs. Sacramento: 17:36 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-8 FG | 1-4 3FG | 4-4 FT | 3 REB | 0 TO | 0 +/-
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | vs. Phoenix | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Saturday, March 13 | @ Minnesota | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Sunday, March 14 | @ Minnesota | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 11 stats:
- @ San Antonio: 2:04 MIN | 0 PTS | 0 REB | 0 TO | -6 +/-
- vs. Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | MSG TV
- Saturday, March 13 | @ Oklahoma City | 2:00 | MSG TV, NBA TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 11 stats:
- vs. Denver: 37:06 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-17 FG | 2-7 3FG | 4-4 FT | 10 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | -4 +/-
- @ New Orleans: 32:47 MIN | 25 PTS | 8-16 FG | 4-7 3FG | 5-5 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 0 BLK | 1 TO | +7 +/-
Week 12 preview:
- Thursday, March 11 | vs. Philadelphia | 8:00 | TV schedule not listed
- Friday, March 12 | vs. Miami | 9:00 | TV schedule not listed
- Sunday, March 14 | vs. Toronto | 9:00 | TV schedule not listed
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.
Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade