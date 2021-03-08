NBA Tar Heels: Week 11 Review / Week 12 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

This past week was truncated due to the All Star Break. No games were played after Thursday. As for the actual All Star Game itself, Team LeBron and Team Durant squared off Sunday night in Atlanta, with the fighting Bron Brons coming out on top 170-150. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 35.

Regular season action will pick back up on Wednesday night with two games (Washington at Memphis, San Antonio at Dallas) before a slate of 11 games on Thursday.

At the break, the 76ers (Danny Green and Tony Bradley) maintain their lead in the Easatern Conference, although by only half a game.

In the other conference, Cameron Johnson and the Suns have jumped up all the way to second place in the West, 2.5 games back of the Jazz.

Also at the break, Harrison Barnes has the highest points per game average of all the NBA Tar Heels at 16.7 (48th place).

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 11 stats:

vs. Dallas: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

vs. Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | @ Miami | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Friday, March 12 | @ San Antonio | 9:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Sunday, March 14 | vs. Miami | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 11 stats:

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 38:18 MIN | 20 PTS | 6-13 FG | 0-3 3FG | 8-9 FT | 3 REB | 6 AST | 1 TO | -2 +/-

@ Portland: 37:38 MIN | 17 PTS | 7-14 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3-3 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -1 +/-

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | vs. Houston | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Saturday, March 13 | @ Atlanta | 7:30 | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 11 stats:

vs. Indiana: 5:45 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-2 FG | 0 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -5 +/-

vs. Utah: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Friday, March 12 | @ Washington | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sunday, March 14 | vs. San Antonio | 6:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 11 stats:

@ San Antonio: 21:43 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-3 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1 REB | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -7 +/-

vs. Detroit: 32:31 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-13 FG | 2-9 3FG | 2-3 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | + 17 +/-

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | MSG TV

Saturday, March 13 | @ Oklahoma City | 2:00 | MSG TV, NBA TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 11 stats:

vs. Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | @ New Orleans | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Saturday, March 13 | vs. Portland | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Sunday, March 14 | vs. Portland | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 11 stats:

@ Toronto: 26:14 MIN | 25 PTS | 8-11 FG | 8-11 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +18 +/-

@ New York: 38:23 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-14 FG | 4-10 3FG | 1-1 FT | 0 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -8 +/-

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Saturday, March 13 | @ Brooklyn | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit, NBA TV

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 11 stats:

vs. Indiana: 19:15 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-5 FG | 1-5 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +12 +/-

vs. Utah: 22:16 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-6 FG | 1-5 3FG | 4 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -6 +/-

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Friday, March 12 | @ Washington | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sunday, March 14 | vs. San Antonio | 6:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 11 stats:

@ Dallas: 7:17 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-4 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +4 +/-

@ San Antonio: 11:31 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-4 FG | 0-3 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 3 TO | -15 +/-

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | vs. Dallas | 9:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Saturday, March 13 | vs. New York | 2:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV

Sunday, March 14 | vs. Memphis | 2:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 11 stats:

@ Los Angeles Lakers: 21:30 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-4 3FG | 0 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +8 +/-

vs. Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | @ Portland | 10:00 | TV schedule not listed

Saturday, March 13 | vs. Indiana | 10:00 | TV schedule not listed

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 11 stats:

vs. Charlotte: 19:51 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-7 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +10 +/-

vs. Golden State: 12:55 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-4 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +11 +/-

vs. Sacramento: 17:36 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-8 FG | 1-4 3FG | 4-4 FT | 3 REB | 0 TO | 0 +/-

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | vs. Phoenix | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Saturday, March 13 | @ Minnesota | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Sunday, March 14 | @ Minnesota | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 11 stats:

@ San Antonio: 2:04 MIN | 0 PTS | 0 REB | 0 TO | -6 +/-

vs. Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | MSG TV

Saturday, March 13 | @ Oklahoma City | 2:00 | MSG TV, NBA TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 11 stats:

vs. Denver: 37:06 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-17 FG | 2-7 3FG | 4-4 FT | 10 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | -4 +/-

@ New Orleans: 32:47 MIN | 25 PTS | 8-16 FG | 4-7 3FG | 5-5 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 0 BLK | 1 TO | +7 +/-

Week 12 preview:

Thursday, March 11 | vs. Philadelphia | 8:00 | TV schedule not listed

Friday, March 12 | vs. Miami | 9:00 | TV schedule not listed

Sunday, March 14 | vs. Toronto | 9:00 | TV schedule not listed

