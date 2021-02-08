NBA Tar Heels: Week 7 Review / Week 8 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from February 1-7 and looking ahead to games from February 8-14.
Nassir Little posted a career high 30 points earlier in the week for the Trail Blazers, algeit in a losing effort to the Bucks.
Despite a low offensive output to finish off the week on Sunday, Harrison Barnes had a stellar scoring week, dropping in 24, 24, and 28 in the first three games of the week. Barnes has now scored over 20 for the Kings in six of the past eight games.
Cole Anthony has now scored in double-digits in four straight games.
After playing only sporadically so far this season, Justin Jackson is finally receiving more consistent playing time; having played at least 10 minutes in each. Jackson scored a season high 10 points against Houston Monday.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 7 stats:
- vs. Toronto: 30:35 MIN | 16 PTS | 7-12 FG | 1-3 3FG | 1-1 FT | 7 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | -19 +/-
- vs. Chicago: 32:27 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-10 FG | 2-3 3FG | 3-5 FT | 4 REB | 9 AST | 2 STL | 4 TO | +16 +/-
- vs. Chicago: 29:19 MIN | 11 PTS | 5-16 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 2 TO | -34 +/-
Week 8 preview:
- Tuesday, February 9 | @ Portland | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Thursday, February 11 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Friday, February 12 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Sunday, February 14 | @ Phoenix | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 7 stats:
- @ New Orleans: 40:23 MIN | 24 PTS | 8-14 FG | 5-9 3FG | 3-3 FT | 8 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | +13 +/-
- vs. Boston: 37:03 MIN | 24 PTS | 7-17 FG | 1-7 3FG | 9-10 FT | 5 REB | 6 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +9 +/-
- vs. Denver: 38:01 MIN | 28 PTS | 10-16 FG | 5-7 3FG | 3-5 FT | 7 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +9 +/-
- @ Los Angeles Clippers: 35:10 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-7 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 12 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +13 +/-
Week 8 preview:
- Tuesday, February 9 | vs. Philadelphia | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Friday, February 12 | vs. Orlando | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Sunday, February 14 | vs. Memphis | 9:00pm | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 7 stats:
- @ Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Portland: 3:54 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 0 TO | +11 +/-
- vs. Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 8 preview:
- Tuesday, February 9 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, February 11 | @ Portland | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, TNT
- Saturday, February 13 | @ Phoenix | 3:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, NBA TV
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 7 stats:
- @ Chicago: 21:49 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-7 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -1 +/-
- @ Chicago: 27:25 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-7 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4 REB | 2 TO | +2 +/-
- vs. Portland: 26:04 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-6 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 0 TO | +14 +/-
- vs. Miami: 31:04 MIN | 21 PTS | 7-17 FG | 7-14 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 4 STL | 2 TO | -7 +/-
Week 8 preview:
- Tuesday, February 9 | @ Miami | 7:30pm | MSG
- Friday, February 12 | @ Washington | 7:00pm | MSG
- Saturday, February 13 | vs. Houston | 8:00pm | MSG
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 7 stats:
- @ Cleveland: 19:36 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-5 FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -7 +/-
- @ San Antonio: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Oklahoma City: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Oklahoma City: 3:27 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-
Week 8 preview:
- Monday, February 8 | @ Dallas | 8:30pm | Fox Sports North
- Wednesday, February 10 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
- Friday, February 12 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | Fox Sports North
- Sunday, February 14 | @ Toronto | 6:00pm | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 7 stats:
- @ Denver: POSTPONED
- @ Utah: 18:09 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-7 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -20 +/-
- @ Phoenix: INACTIVE
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: INACTIVE
Week 8 preview:
- Tuesday, February 9 | vs. Brooklyn | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Thursday, February 11 | vs. Indiana | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Friday, February 12 | @ Boston | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Sunday, February 14 | vs. New Orleans | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 7 stats:
- @ Charlotte: 30:58 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-9 FG | 4-7 3FG | 0-1 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Portland: 26:52 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-5 FG | 1-5 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -17 +/-
- vs. Brooklyn: 26:10 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-8 FG | 3-7 3FG | 3 REB | 1 TO | +14 +/-
Week 8 preview:
- Tuesday, February 9 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, February 11 | @ Portland | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, TNT
- Saturday, February 13 | @ Phoenix | 3:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, NBA TV
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 7 stats:
- vs. Houston: 10:31 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-6 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | 0 +/-
- vs. Houston: 29:47 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-9 FG | 0-5 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +11 +/-
- vs. Minnesota: 30:08 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-9 FG | 1-4 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -12 +/-
- vs. Minnesota: 19:29 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-4 FG | 2-3 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | +7 +/-
Week 8 preview:
- Monday, February 8 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Wednesday, February 10 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Friday, February 12 | @ Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Sunday, February 14 | vs. Milwaukee | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 7 stats:
- @ Dallas: 35:08 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-8 FG | 2-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +10 +/-
- @ New Orleans: 26:14 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-9 FG | 2-7 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | -25 +/-
- vs. Detroit: 20:12 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-10 FG | 1-3 3FG | 1-1 FT | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | +22 +/-
- vs. Boston: 27:03 MIN | 17 PTS | 5-10 FG | 4-8 3FG | 3-3 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -6 +/-
Week 8 preview:
- Monday, February 8 | vs. Cleveland | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
- Wednesday, February 10 | vs. Milwaukee | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, ESPN
- Saturday, February 13 | vs. Philadelphia | 3:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV
- Sunday, February 14 | vs. Orlando | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 7 stats:
- @ Milwaukee: 29:39 MIN | 30 PTS | 11-18 FG | 5-7 3FG | 3-3 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 BLK | 1 TO | -10 +/-
- @ Washington: INACTIVE
- @ Philadelphia: INACTIVE
- @ New York: INACTIVE
- @ Charlotte: POSTPONED
Week 8 preview:
- Tuesday, February 9 | vs. Orlando | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Thursday, February 11 | vs. Philadelphia | 10:00pm | TNT
- Friday, February 12 | vs. Cleveland | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Sunday, February 14 | @ Dallas | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 7 stats:
- @ Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Portland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Miami: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 8 preview:
- Tuesday, February 9 | @ Miami | 7:30pm | MSG
- Friday, February 12 | @ Washington | 7:00pm | MSG
- Saturday, February 13 | vs. Houston | 8:00pm | MSG
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 7 stats:
- vs. New York: 37:28 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-12 FG | 1-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 6 AST | 4 TO | +13 +/-
- vs. New York: 32:16 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-13 FG | 2-8 3FG | 3-4 FT | 3 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -8 +/-
- @ Orlando: 33:40 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-17 FG | 4-9 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | _15 +/-
- @ Orlando: 27:22 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-12 FG | 2-6 3FG | 1-1 FT | 7 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +19 +/-
Week 8 preview:
- Monday, February 8 | vs. Washington | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Wednesday, February 10 | vs. New Orleans | 9:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Friday, February 12 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
