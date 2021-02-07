BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Caleb Love Have a Night! UNC Defeats Duke, 91-87

Freshman Caleb Love was a walking bucket for the Tar Heels as they defeat in-state rival Duke, 91-87.
Author:
Publish date:

DURHAM, N.C.- "He picked the perfect time" are the words from senior leader Garrison Brooks about freshman Caleb Love. Love stole the show from the opening act helping the Tar Heels secure their first win over Duke, 91-87. Saturday night's game is the highest-scoring matchup between the rivals in twelve years.

Only eleven miles separate the two dominant programs and has been dubbed one of, if not the best, rivalries in college sports. Saturday night's game is the first time since 1960 where both teams were unranked; Roy Williams was only nine years old. After tonight, UNC is 38-46 at Cameron, but it's worth noting that North Carolina leads the series, 140-114.

The freshman has struggled this season finding his confidence in Chapel Hill; late-night shots, after game practice, and meditation, Love was determined, but it's something about Duke that will bring the best out of you.

"Being part of one of the biggest rivalries in college basketball, if not the best, we knew we had to bring our energy; there's no fan but it felt like fans because of how hard we were playing and into the game. We were just locked in and got the win."

As a team, the Heels had a big night shooting their season-high from the three at 67% and their second-best shooting night at 53%. The Tar Heels had six scorers in double digits, Day'ron Sharpe (11), Garrison Brooks (12), Leaky Black (12), Kerwin Walton (12), and Armando Bacot (16), but it was Caleb Love whose name is being sung in high praise. Love scored a season-high of 25 points and led the team in assists with seven.

Despite the significant win, Williams still wants to fine-tune the details. Love's scoring effort didn't go unnoticed, but it was the turnovers that Williams need correcting. The position of point guard weighs heavy at Carolina, and five turnovers will not cut it.

"We hurt ourselves so much with the turnovers (16) in the first half in addition to hurting ourselves with their 11 points and offensive rebounds to our four. The biggest message during halftime was to clean up those two areas. Let's do a better job."

Duke faced a tough night with Matthew Hurt predominately quiet. The sophomore forward finished the game with seven points and fouled out the competition late in the second half. Almost mirroring UNC, it was Duke's young backcourt that kept the Blue Devils within reach; Jeremy Roach (16), Wendell Moore, Jr. (15), and Jalen Johnson (14). Duke has now dropped five of their last seven.

The Heels have a quick turnaround with a Monday game against Miami at 7 pm on ESPN. 

WAKEUNC-SP-012021-RTW20_26c
Basketball

Caleb Love Have a Night! UNC Defeats Duke, 91-87

brooks-601d9a48efb72f6ae13d41c8_Feb_05_2021_19_41_57
Basketball

Live Blog: North Carolina at Duke

k_on_coaching-601c616fefb72f6ae13d36a4_Feb_06_2021_16_19_06
Basketball

Coach K: How Can You Have an Opening Statement For Duke-Carolina?

leaky_duke-601ea4bcb0edd47fe5c3e015_Feb_06_2021_14_22_02
Basketball

Leaky Black: With Their Record, Duke Is More Desperate Than Us

brooks-601d9a48efb72f6ae13d41c8_Feb_05_2021_19_41_57
Basketball

Garrison Brooks on "Punking Duke": We're Just Going to Be Ourselves

hurt_unc_duke1-601d67070301654fa5691d3e_Feb_05_2021_15_45_46
Basketball

Duke's Matthew Hurt: We Have to Attack UNC Inside

bacot_duke-601c7415efb72f6ae13d3736_Feb_04_2021_22_28_53
Basketball

Armando Bacot: Wanting to Beat Duke Never Changes

dj_steward-601c68920301654fa5691749_Feb_04_2021_21_56_37
Basketball

DJ Steward: Duke Needs to Let UNC Know We're Not Punks