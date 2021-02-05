ACC Standings Update and Weekend Schedule (February 5, 2021)

With no ACC games scheduled for Friday, we have the gift of already knowing what the conference standings look like heading into the weekend's slate of games. We find ourselves just five weeks away from Selection Sunday (four weeks of the regular season plus conference tournaments).

As far as North Carolina is concerned, the Tar Heels have hit the exact halfway point of the conference schedule (assuming all 20 games are played). After a disheartening defeat at Clemson earlier in the week, Carolina finds themselves at 6-4 in the ACC and in sole possession of fifth place. Quite obviously, the Tar Heels would like to climb back up into one of the top four seeds in order to have a double-by in the ACC Tournament.

There continues to be disparity in the number of games played by the various conference members. Boston College is on the low end, having played seven games, while Miami leads the way, in terms of games played, at 12. In fact, the Hurricanes have played at least two more league games than any other team, with the next closets being a few teams at ten.

The other 13 ACC schools are divided up between having played eight to ten games. Three programs (Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Syracuse) have played eight ACC games. Five schools have played nine games (Duke, Louisville, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, and Virginia) as the final five have also played ten league matchups (Clemson, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest).

The standings have stayed rather steady over the course of the past week, with a few exceptions.

Virginia (8-1), Florida State (6-2), and Virginia Tech (7-3) continue to hang onto the top three spots while Louisville (6-3) has supplanted North Carolina (6-4) as the fourth place team. As a reminder, each of those teams would get a double-bye in the conference tournament.

The next group (the teams that would earn a single bye in the ACC Tournament) are the Tar Heels (6-4), Pittsburgh (5-4), Duke (5-4), Clemson (5-5), and Syracuse (4-4).

The bottom six teams, who would play from day one of the conference tournament are Georgia Tech (4-4), Notre Dame (4-6), North Carolina State (3-6), Miami (3-9), Wake Forest (2-8), and Boston College (1-6).

Starting with Duke on Saturday, Carolina has 10 more conference games (if the home game against Clemson is rescheduled).

Of those 10 games, four are against the current top four teams, four are against teams in the middle tier, and just two games are against the bottom six.

12 of the 15 ACC teams will be in action this weekend, all on Saturday, February 6:

Weekend ACC Games

North Carolina at Duke | 6:00pm ET | ESPN

(16) Virginia Tech at Miami | 12:00pm ET | ACC Network Extra

North Carolina State at Boston College | 12:00pm ET | ACC Network

Syracuse at Clemson | 2:00pm ET | ACC Network

Pittsburgh at (14) Virginia | 4:00pm ET | ESPN

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech | 8:00pm ET | ACC Network

ACC Standings (as of games through 1/29/21)

Virginia (8-1) Florida State (6-2) Virginia Tech (7-3) Louisville (6-3) North Carolina (6-4) Pittsburgh (5-4) Duke (5-4) Clemson (5-5) Syracuse (4-4) Georgia Tech (4-4) Notre Dame (4-6) North Carolina State (3-6) Miami (3-9) Wake Forest (2-8) Boston College (1-6)

