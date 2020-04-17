AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

NCAA to Allow D1 Coaches to Hold Team Meetings

Quierra Luck

Some good news for NCAA Coaches.

The NCAA has announced starting April 20th, Division I coaches are allowed to have eight hours per week of 'virtual nonphysical countable activities" with their teams, including film reviews and team meetings. 

Per their press release, 

Division I coaches in all sports will be allowed more virtual connection with their teams beginning Monday, April 20, and continuing through May 31, the Division I Council Coordination Committee determined Wednesday.

At the recommendation of the Collegiate Commissioners Association Compliance Administrators, committee members voted to allow teams in all sports to require up to eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical countable activities like film review, chalk talks and team meetings. At the request of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the committee also will require student-athletes to be provided at least one day off per week.

All required physical athletics activities continue to be prohibited due to the legislated requirement that a sports-safety certified staff member be present during such activities.

Teams in all sports also are prohibited from requiring any activities beginning one week before the start of a school’s final examination period for the Spring 2020 academic term through the conclusion of the final examination period for the term.

“This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “Regular, individual check-ins between student-athletes and coaches remain permissible and are encouraged.”

When all spring sports were canceled earlier this year, NCAA rules then considered all sports to be out of season, with out-of-season conditioning rules applying. This limited what coaches could ask of their student-athletes.

The coordination committee committed to reevaluating the access in mid-May to determine whether extension or amendment of the access is appropriate.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Jordan, 'When I Hit the Shot in '82, I went from Mike to Michael Jordan'

Michael Jordan stops by 'Good Morning America' to discuss the moment he became Michael Jordan

Quierra Luck

Chinese Basketball Association Eyes July to Resume Play

The CBA has high hopes in the return of basketball and are looking to the summer to resume play.

Quierra Luck

Sports Could Return but With One Missing Element, You!

Health experts are now relaying to the public that the possibility of sports returning this year are viable, but there can't be any fans involved.

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan, 'Leadership has a Price'

In light of 'The Last Dance', Michael Jordan reveals that fans will see an intense side of him, 'I challenge people when they don't want to be challenged.'

Quierra Luck

Cole Anthony Does Live Q&A with Doctor Providing Answers and Help with COVID-19

With so many questions surrounding COVID-19, Cole Anthony held a live Q&A with doctors to help spread awareness and answer questions concerning the virus.

Quierra Luck

by

Balthus

Raneiria Dillworth to Announce Commitment Friday; UNC or Alabama?

Where do you think RaRa Dillworth will end up? He's been heavily recruited by UNC. Does he stay home or head to Alabama?

Quierra Luck

On this Date, Coach Roy Williams was Hired as the New Basketball Coach for UNC

On this date 17 years ago, Coach Roy Williams returned to Carolina as the head basketball coach.

Quierra Luck

Coach Bateman on Handling His Defense and the Challenges of Going Virtual

UNC Defensive Coordinator, Jay Bateman, spoke with media today to discuss the challenges he's facing and preparing his team for next season.

Quierra Luck

'05 or '09 Championship... Which Team was Better? David Noel and Danny Green Debate

This question never gets old and it probably never will. There will never be one true answer but what do the players think? Danny Green and David Noel sound off on which team was better.

Quierra Luck

Take a Look: Carolina Football Reveals New Football Facilities

UNC Football has been dropping hints for the past week about a major announcement and they didn't let fans down.

Quierra Luck