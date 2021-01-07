Visual Podcast: Should the NCAA Shut Down the Season?

Is it time to agree with Coach K? With multiple weekly postponements within the ACC alone, is it time for the NCAA to rethink the college basketball season?

Welcome to Season 4:Episode 1 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck.

They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina.

This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming college basketball season.

New Year, New Us!!! New season alert!! As David and Quierra transition into a new year, the two also thought it was time to start a new season.

In the first episode of the new season, David breaks down North Carolina's win against Notre Dame; The Heels defeated the Fighting Irish, 66-65 with a 9 second shot by Leaky Black. David highlights the benefit of two post players and the noticeable selfishness on defense with freshman Kerwin Walton. Walton has made 10 threes in the previous four games. Though his defense IQ seems to be lacking, his ability to pull-up and shoot and create spacing below has helped. Spacing and team awareness has been a rising concern for the Heels, especially after the loss to N.C. State.

As you listen throughout the podcast, please join in the conversation of the rush for players to the NBA. Why do players rush for the league without growing through the necessary steps to achieve high maturity and basketball IQ?

Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

