NCAA Announces Start Date of College Basketball, November 25th

Good news for college basketball fans, the NCAA has officially announced the start date of the basketball season.

Per Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today,

The NCAA has set a start date of Nov. 25th for the 20-21 college basketball season, according to a source.

The decision was made on Wednesday following a meeting by the Division 1 Council.

The start of practice will be six weeks prior to the initial start date, on Oct. 14th.

According to CBSSports, the proposal was sent to the Division I Council who will meet today, September 16th. Though the November 25th starting date was highly favored, there are four options on the table including keeping the original start date of November 10th which is favored most amongst college administrators.

Only two matchups impact the Tar Heels should there be a new start date, November 13th against Charleston and the Maui Invitational thereafter November 20-25th. According to Jon Rothstein, the Maui Invitational could potentially be played in Asheville, North Carolina at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

The bubble would include conference and non-conference games.

Also like to note, Greensboro has emerged as a contender as a possible bubble site. Jim Boeheim will get a kick out of that one.

So where's the schedule?

With so many unanswered questions, it won't be released until an unanimous decision is made regarding the start date and whether schedules will be in-league play only, or continue with the tradition of the non-conference start of the season.

