SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

NCAA Announces Start Date of College Basketball, November 25th

Quierra Luck

Good news for college basketball fans, the NCAA has officially announced the start date of the basketball season. 

Per Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today,

The NCAA has set a start date of Nov. 25th for the 20-21 college basketball season, according to a source.

The decision was made on Wednesday following a meeting by the Division 1 Council.

The start of practice will be six weeks prior to the initial start date, on Oct. 14th.

According to CBSSports, the proposal was sent to the Division I Council who will meet today, September 16th. Though the November 25th starting date was highly favored, there are four options on the table including keeping the original start date of November 10th which is favored most amongst college administrators.

Only two matchups impact the Tar Heels should there be a new start date, November 13th against Charleston and the Maui Invitational thereafter November 20-25th. According to Jon Rothstein, the Maui Invitational could potentially be played in Asheville, North Carolina at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

The bubble would include conference and non-conference games.

Also like to note, Greensboro has emerged as a contender as a possible bubble site. Jim Boeheim will get a kick out of that one. 

So where's the schedule? 

With so many unanswered questions, it won't be released until an unanimous decision is made regarding the start date and whether schedules will be in-league play only, or continue with the tradition of the non-conference start of the season. 

Stay tuned with AllTarHeels for the latest releases.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BIG 10 Couldn't Hold Out; Announces Plans to Return to Football

Early Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten announced their return to football in late October.

Quierra Luck

Coby White Named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Chicago Bulls rookie Coby White shines as the NBA highlights his accolades reward him to an All-Rookie team.

Quierra Luck

Chazz Surratt named ACC Linebacker of the Week

Quierra Luck

UPDATE: College Basketball Oversight Committee to Recommend November 21 Start Date

The men's and women's college basketball oversight committees planned to propose a Nov. 25 start date, but following a meeting late last week the proposal has changed to Nov. 21. The vote is on Wednesday.

isaacschade

UNC Basketball: Four-Star D'Maro Dunn Receives Crystal Ball Prediction for UNC

247Sports revealed Monday evening an early prediction for four-star shooting guard D'Marco Dunn to attend North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

Post Game Highlights and Notes: Week One Superlatives

Who lit up week one? Check out this week's update on Carolina football

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown, 'Players Expectations are High Like Our Fans and People Around the Country'

Mack Brown address the media after a successful week one.

Quierra Luck

UNC Climbs in College Football Polls

The Tar Heels are 1-0 and covered a high line on Saturday. The national polls have rewarded them with a boost in the rankings.

Jonah Lossiah

Danny Green and the Lakers Advance to the Western Conference Finals

After once again dropping game one, the Lakers swept the Rockets in games two through five to advance.

isaacschade