UNC’s Mount Rushmore: Four Icons Who Changed Chapel Hill
When it comes to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, no other athletic program comes close to the success of the Tar Heels.
North Carolina has won 53 national championships, the most of any traditional ACC school. The only school who has more than the Tar Heels is Stanford (137), but the Cardinal joined the ACC last season after the Pac-12 Conference folded.
With a lot of team success comes individual success as North Carolina is home to many famous athletes from gold medalists to NBA champions.
However, one question remains: which UNC sports figures would you put on the Mt. Rushmore?
It’s a nearly impossible task, given the excellence that has gone through Chapel Hill over the years. Still, based on both accomplishments and lasting impact, here is a look at the four most influential figures in Tar Heel athletic history.
Michael Jordan, Basketball (1981-1984)
MJ. The GOAT. Air Jordan. His Airness.
If you ask a person to name one athlete who attended the University of North Carolina, nine out of 10 times they will say Michael Jordan.
Jordan became a fan favorite after hitting the game-winning shot in North Carolina’s win over Georgetown in the 1982 national championship, giving Dean Smith his first ever national championship as a head coach.
From there, he built on a stellar freshman season, earning first-team All-ACC honors twice, becoming a two-time All-American and sweeping nearly every major national award, including ACC Player of the Year, the Naismith Award and the Wooden Award.
I would continue, but I think everyone reading this knows what happens next in Jordan’s story.
Mia Hamm, Soccer (1989-1993)
Before she became a global sports icon, Hamm was in Chapel Hill dominating the women’s college soccer landscape.
Hamm led the Tar Heels to four national championships during her five seasons at North Carolina. The only year she didn’t win a title at UNC was 1991—when Hamm redshirted to prepare for the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in China. Hamm would help lead the United States to become world champions after defeating Norway in the Finals.
She finished her college career as the ACC’s all-time leader in goals (103), assists (72) and points (278), and was later honored—alongside Michael Jordan—as one of the ACC’s Greatest Players of the Last 50 Years.
Hamm would finish with two World Cup championships and two Olympic Gold Medals. She would also be the first woman to be inducted into the World Football Hall of Fame.
Dean Smith, Men’s Basketball Head Coach (1961-1997)
It’s impossible to not put the name of a man who has an arena named after him.
Smith is one of the most influential figures in basketball history, regardless of level. Smith led North Carolina to 17 ACC regular season championships, 13 ACC Tournament titles, 11 Final Four appearances and two national titles. Eight of his former players have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Smith was also very active in North Carolina politics during and after his coaching career. His most notable cause was helping desegregate Chapel Hill during the heat of the Civil Rights Movement.
In 1964, he helped desegregate a popular Chapel Hill restaurant, assisted future Chapel Hill mayor Howard Lee in purchasing a home in an all-white neighborhood in 1965, and, in 1966, recruited Charlie Scott, the first Black basketball player in North Carolina history. Scott would end up being a two-time All-American for the Tar Heels.
Lawrence Taylor, Football (1977-1980)
One of the most influential defensive players of all time, Lawrence Taylor was a dominant force for the Tar Heels.
Originally a defensive lineman before moving to linebacker, Taylor was a unanimous All-American selection in 1980 after recording 16 sacks—a single-season school record that still stands. That same year, he was named ACC Player of the Year, becoming just one of four defensive players to ever win the award.
Taylor’s No. 98 jersey was retired for his accomplishments at North Carolina.
After leaving Chapel Hill, Taylor went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the New York Giants, winning two Super Bowls. He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and won the NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 1986 — still the only defensive player to ever earn the honor.