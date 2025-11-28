UNC Extends Offer To Three-Star Safety
With their Class of 2026 being one of, if not the most dominant, in the nation, North Carolina may start to put even more attention into their Class of 2027. That's not to say they're done looking at players who are coming in next year, but it's important to always be one step ahead, and no one knows that more than Bill Belichick.
That's where three-star safety Kenaz Sullivan comes into the picture. The North Stafford High Schooler is currently the No. 10 player in VA. He may not graduate until 2027, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't be looked at.
Sullivan stands 6' 180-pounds and is a Top 500 player in his class. He's a Top 40 safety, No. 39, to be exact, according to 247Sports. If UNC wants to make sure they're rock solid on defense, they know how much of a priority a player like Sullivan should be.
UNC Eyes Addition Of Three-Star Safety
At this point, Sullivan has plenty of time to add a fourth star. He's still growing as a player, and he's got an entire senior season yet to make an impact. Sure, he may not be one of the Tar Heels' top targets in the Class of '27, but adding a player like Sullivan would show that once again, UNC didn't come to mess around.
Their Class of '26 is large, to say the least, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Belichick replicate that next season. Not every recruit is going to end up staying, whether it's de-committing at the least second or joining the transfer portal at a later time.
When it comes to Sullivan, this is the definition of a player who could greatly benefit from redshirting, depending on the team's situation. If there's a great need for safety, it's not too out of this world to think he couldn't slot right into the Tar Heels' defense. Ultimately, that's a decision that doesn't need to be made anytime soon.
The Competition For Kenaz Sullivan
According to his social media, the offer UNC sent his way is No. 32. On Nov 24, Sullivan was congratulated by his high school team for having 31 D1 offers. Seeing as the Tar Heels offered a few days after, and he didn't post about any other teams extending an offer his way, that would make UNC the 32nd.
The graphic they posted shows just how fierce the competition is. Plenty of top teams will be competing for Sullivan, including the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Indiana, Ole Miss, among many others.
