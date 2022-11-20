Puff Johnson provides spark in season debut

There was a different energy in the air in the Dean E. Smith Center on Sunday, as North Carolina played like the No. 1 team in the country in an 80-64 victory over James Madison.

Maybe it was the dominating performance of Armando Bacot who recorded 19 points and 23 rebounds or maybe it was the sparkplug in the form of Puff Johnson off of the bench.

After missing the first three games of the year due to knee soreness, Johnson made his season debut, as his presence was felt in the Tar Heels' best performance of the young campaign.

A quick glance at the box score would indicate just 13 minutes played and five points, omitting the full story of Johnson's impact.

As evidenced by last year's National Championship Game, there is a different energy when the former four-star recruit is on the floor.

While showcasing his versatile scoring skillset with a basket in the paint and from beyond the arc, it was his defensive impact that was most notable on Sunday.

Johnson drew an offensive foul in the first half, while his length and athleticism disrupted the James Madison offense by forcing tough shots in the paint and from outside.

His contributions on defense helped North Carolina hold the nation's second-highest scoring offense to 60 points, as the Dukes scored their first two-point basket with 7:54 remaining in the first half.

Adding in Johnson's energy and ability to guard the one through four spots on the court gives Hubert Davis multiple options on both ends of the floor.

The biggest issue for the Tar Heel forward is staying healthy. Johnson has missed 34 games in his career, including 15 contests in the 2020-2021 season. When healthy, he is a difference maker and a major part of the rotation.

As North Carolina heads to Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational it is unclear the extent to which Johnson will play given the lack of conditioning and the Tar Heels playing three games in three days.

His impact may not always be seen in the box score, but make no mistake, Puff Johnson is a sparkplug for North Carolina.