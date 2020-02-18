AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

UNC Roy Williams with Intense Post Game Conference Following Loss to Notre Dame

Quierra Luck

Coach Williams is always careful about his words at the podium. He makes sure to choose his words carefully and aligns with his "team first" mentality but after losing six games straight, the most under Coach Williams era, it seems that frustrations have gotten the best of him and he cursed while explaining that "you have to compete"

While an apology immediately came after, most fans reactions have been understanding. In 4 of their last 6 games, UNC has lost by no more than 3 points; most of those coming in the last few seconds remaining in regulation with Duke being the only OT loss. 

Outside of his slip up, Coach Williams drove home the notion that the kids HAVE TO COMPETE. They can cry all they want but Louisville is up next and there's no time to agonize on what happened against Notre Dame.

"We're not feeling like we're getting a lot accomplished right now, but the bottom line is we played Notre Dame tonight and the bottom line after that is we're going to play Louisville on Saturday and see if we can show up and play again."

UNC falls to 3-12 in the ACC. Going up against no. 2 Louisville will be no easy feat but if they can give Duke a run for their money, UNC can do the unthinkable and pull the upset.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Cam Johnson Finally Placed on UNC Draft Wall

Former UNC star returns to Chapel Hill to place his picture on the draft wall on varsity hallway

Quierra Luck

With Sam Howell taking first-team reps for Heels, teammates say QB has work ethic to match "special" talent

Brant Wilkerson-New

UNC's 2019 Season is the Unofficial Penalty Brought by NCAA Investigation

The NCAA didn't level any penalties, but the Tar Heels are certainly suffering the effects of the investigation.

Brant Wilkerson-New

by

Donnie2020

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Elon at Carolina

The Tar Heels and Phoenix tip off at 8:30 p.m.

Brant Wilkerson-New

by

Burgoo

Coby White was becoming too good, so Roy Williams went to see Cole Anthony and fell in love

Anthony has already earned the respect of his teammates

Brant Wilkerson-New

by

Mike da mic

What Stories Could Define UNC Football and Men's Basketball in the 2020s?

It's likely the Tar Heels will have to replace two hall of fame coaches in the next decade.

Brant Wilkerson-New

by

Archer2

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Winston-Salem State at Carolina

Stop by for live analysis and updates from the Smith Center.

Brant Wilkerson-New

by

Brant Wilkerson-New

Francis, Tar Heels in No Mood to Celebrate After Harris Injury

Things took a turn when the freshman guard went down late in the second half.

Brant Wilkerson-New

by

Mike da mic

UNC Expected to Have 10 Offensive Starters Back for 2020: 'It’s getting dangerous'

Charlie Heck is the only starter the Tar Heels are expected to lose.

Brant Wilkerson-New

by

Brant Wilkerson-New

Military Bowl Live Blog/Open Thread: Carolina vs. Temple

The Tar Heels meet the Owls at Noon.

Brant Wilkerson-New