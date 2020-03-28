Roy Williams On His Players Being His Salvation Through Tough Times

It's always tough losing a tournament game as reigning champions, but there is something always more significant than basketball, and that's the relationships you form with your players.

UNC, Duke, Kentucky, and schools of the like, all have substantial opinionated fan bases. A gift and a curse. These universities are expected to win, expected to have the best recruits, and, sadly, appease their fans. Fans have become incredibly spoiled in this new age media. We think that if we cause an uproar, we can change the minds of Athletic Programs, directors, or sway the thoughts of recruits via social media (If you want an example, see Cole Anthony). Has it all become too much? Do fans have more power than they should? Sadly, yes. Coach performances are often scrutinized more than ever with the help of social media, and yes, coaches, players, and programs see it.

Coach Roy Williams got a little emotional talking about his players and the role they have in his life. It's no secret that in previous years, Williams has experienced the ugly side of fans concerning NCAA allegations, but luckily, he's had a saving grace, his players. In 2018, he spoke candidly about his players being more than just athletes apart of a program; they're his kids whom he loves very much.

If there is one recruiting aspect parents can appreciate, it's the visible showing of care their kids will receive from Williams.

