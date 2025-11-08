Seth Trimble Reacts After UNC’s Statement Win Over Kansas
Seth Trimble addressed the media after No. 25 North Carolina's 87-74 win over No.19 Kansas. Trimble scored 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Trimble poured in 13 of his 17 points in the second half.
To hear what Trimble had to say, check out the video below. Also, a partial trancsript of Caleb Wilson's media availibilty is below the video.
On Henri Veesaar…
Kind of give you playing almost every minute in that second half. He's a dog. I mean, I don't got enough to say, like, he holds me accountable on the court. If I don't box out, he'll come to me and say, “Come on Caleb, you gotta box out!” in a meaner tone. Henri's my guy.
Like he's pushing that. He pushed me to be better every day, and he always holds me accountable. It's nice to have a vet kind of like that with him, because, like, he's taught me so many little things like touch shots and things like that. But he was a great guy. He played a great game. I was trying to emphasize looking at the high level. He had the size advantage. He did what he had to do.
On being aggressive…
I played so many roles in my life on a basketball court, like I've been the last person on the bench and I've been the star. So like, I keep, I carry all those tricks with me. If the ball's on the floor, like I'm trying to go get it because Coach (Hubert) Davis always tells me we got to win every 50/50 ball, that's a 50/50 ball. So go be aggressive and go get it.
On Seth Trimble telling the locker room about not beating Kansas in 23 years Caleb Wilson feeling UNC was getting disrespected ahead of Kansas…
I definitely think we did. And honestly, he was just telling us, like, like, we it's personal. Honestly, that's all he was saying. Like, I felt it even in the warm ups, like they weren't going full speed. It was laying the ball up in warmups, like, that type of stuff that pissed me off. Kind of like, Michael Jordan, and what he said, I took that personal. Because when I'm warming up to play Kansas, I'm dunking, I'm getting hype, and they just over there being nonchalant. So I'm like, bro, they really think they got us. So it's a lot of stuff that says, said, but I kind of had already, already had my stuff.
