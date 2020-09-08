NCAA Basketball Updates: Where's the schedule?

With football barely having a complete season, the one thing the NCAA can not afford to fail is another missed season of college basketball.

Due to a shortened season, and cancelled 'March Madness', finding the perfect formula for all NCAA schools to compete has been a tasked mission. Covid-19 mixed with the upcoming flu season has placed leadership in difficult decision-making on whether the season should be continued or not.

Last week marked the return of college football. Most schools have opted for 30% capacity of fans or none at all; North Carolina has decided that starting the season with no fans was the best route to take in ensuring public safety. The ACC only released times with two-week notice, giving thought that the conference is leaving room for error in case changes need to be made.

Understandably, it seems that college football is the running experiment if college sports are truly safe and can be played. One wrong decision or game could decide for all sports going forward. Multiple people testing positive after a game could cancel more than just football.

Basketball is looming on the horizon and it seems that the NCAA is deciding to push the start date back to the day before Thanksgiving, November 25th.

"It was a hard proposal and they all left [the call] saying the 25th was the date they're going to take," one source said.

According to CBSSports, the proposal was sent to the Division I Council who will meet September 16th. Though the November 25th starting date is favored, there are four options on the table including keeping the original start date of November 10th which is favored most amongst college administrators.

Only two matchups impact the Tar Heels should there be a new start date, November 13th against Charleston and the Maui Invitational thereafter November 20-25th. According to Jon Rothstein, the Maui Invitational could potentially be played in Asheville, North Carolina at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

The bubble would include conference and non-conference games.

So where's the schedule? With so many unanswered questions, it won't be released until an unanimous decision is made regarding the start date and whether schedules will be in-league play only, or continue with the tradition of the non-conference start of the season.

September and October are important months regarding basketball decisions. Stay tuned with AllTarHeels for the latest releases.

