Tar Heels Host Virginia Tech: Gameday Live Blog

The Tar Heels will look to Monday’s make-up game as a get-well game.

UNC is reeling after losing back-to-back games by a combined 50 points. That’s the first time that’s happened to a Carolina team since the 20-loss season of 2001-2002. That year the Heels lost to UConn 86-54 on Jan. 19 and to NC State, 77-59, four days later.

This time around, UNC has dropped a pair of road games, losing to Miami, 86-57 and Wake Forest, 98-76. It’s the first back-to-back losses by 20 or more points for the Heels since earlier in that 20-loss season. On Jan. 5 and 9, UNC lost to Wake Forest 84-62 and Maryland, 112-79.

Wake was ranked No. 23 that year and Maryland No. 4. This past week, the Hurricanes and Demon Deacons were both unranked at game time. The last time UNC lost by 20-plus to back-to-back unranked foes was 1955, when UNC lost to Duke 91-68, then Virginia, 98-73.

Needless to say, Carolina needs a win, and a home tilt against Virginia Tech will give Carolina an excellent opportunity. The Hokies are 10-8, 2-5 in the ACC, and lost last time out at Boston College, 68-63. Prior to that, the Hokies won two straight following a three-game skid.

This game was originally scheduled for Dec. 28, but positive COVID tests in the Virginia Tech program forced it to be postponed. As a result, the Heels will play four games in eight days, starting with Saturday night’s trip to Wake Forest. The next three games—Monday against Tech, Wednesday against Boston College and Saturday against NC State—are all at home.

Tonight’s officials are Jamie Luckie, Lamar Simpson and Brent Hampton.