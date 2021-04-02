UNC 2021 Signees Sticking with Commitments ... For Now

Two players in the recruiting class of 2021 signed letters of intent to play for Roy Williams and North Carolina. Now that Williams will not be at the helm of the Tar Heels, D’Marco Dunn and Dontrez Styles are still preparing to come to North Carolina.

For now.

Dunn spoke to SI All-American’s Jason Jordan about getting the news about Williams.

UNC assistant Steve Robinson called Dunn on Thursday morning, waking him up.

“He told me that Coach Williams was retiring, and I just couldn’t believe it,” Dunn said. “Wow, I had no idea. It’s just crazy. … My initial reaction was like ‘What the heck!’ I thought about everything he was talking to me about, the season they had this year, why he might leave, a whole lot of stuff.”

Robinson told Dunn not to make any spur of the moment decisions, telling the recruit “things would end up OK.”

“Coach Rob assumed that they would keep things in the Carolina family,” Dunn told SI. “But he didn’t really have any concrete details. I don’t think we would stray too far from the family though.”

Things may change depending on who is hired as UNC’s next coach, but as of right now, the Tar Heels remain at the top of Dunn’s list.

“I thought about my top seven (UNC, Arizona, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Clemson, Georgia and Texas) and what I would do if I decided to go to another school,” Dunn said. “It’s a lot to consider. Right now, they’re still my No. 1 option. I want to see who comes in and how they see me fitting in. It’s a business so I have to think of it that way.”

“For now, I’m just going to stay with them and see who the next coach will be,” Dunn concluded. “Then I’ll go from there.”

Fellow recruit Dontrez Styles had a similar reaction when he got the news about Williams’ retirement. Styles told Jordan he was sticking with his commitment to Carolina “as of right now.”