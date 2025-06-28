UNC Basketball Among Most Active Suitors for Coveted Prep Dylan Mingo
In June 2024, Long Island Lutheran School (N.Y.) point guard Dylan Mingo ranked No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. By the time the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star landed an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels back in late May, he had jumped to No. 9 in the class.
ALSO READ: UNC Newcomer Appears as Projected One-And-Done Lottery Pick
Now, Mingo stacks up at No. 8 overall. And this week, the versatile backcourt talent, boasting a lightning first step, told League Ready's Sam Kayser that UNC is one of seven schools he's heard from the most recently. His other most active suitors are Missouri, UConn, Oklahoma, Texas, Miami, and Virginia.
"Dylan Mingo has been one of the top performers of the summer so far," Kayser noted about the coveted target.
Within the past month alone, the UNC basketball staff has handed out offers to six prospects between the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles. Dylan Mingo, who added Will Wade's NC State program to his offer sheet earlier this week, is one of the three recent Tar Heel targets among rising high school seniors.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.