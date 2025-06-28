All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Among Most Active Suitors for Coveted Prep Dylan Mingo

The UNC basketball recruiters entered the fray for the five-star guard less than a month ago.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

In June 2024, Long Island Lutheran School (N.Y.) point guard Dylan Mingo ranked No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. By the time the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star landed an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels back in late May, he had jumped to No. 9 in the class.

ALSO READ: UNC Newcomer Appears as Projected One-And-Done Lottery Pick

Now, Mingo stacks up at No. 8 overall. And this week, the versatile backcourt talent, boasting a lightning first step, told League Ready's Sam Kayser that UNC is one of seven schools he's heard from the most recently. His other most active suitors are Missouri, UConn, Oklahoma, Texas, Miami, and Virginia.

"Dylan Mingo has been one of the top performers of the summer so far," Kayser noted about the coveted target.

Within the past month alone, the UNC basketball staff has handed out offers to six prospects between the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles. Dylan Mingo, who added Will Wade's NC State program to his offer sheet earlier this week, is one of the three recent Tar Heel targets among rising high school seniors.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball