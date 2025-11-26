All Tar Heels

Five-Star Prospect Cuts List to Four Schools, Including UNC

North Carolina's 2026 recruiting class could take a leap with latest developments.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program received good news on Tuesday in regard to their 2026 recruiting class. Five-star guard Dylan Mingo Announced on Tuesday that he has cut his list of schools down to four. That list includes North Carolina, Baylor, Washington, and Penn State.

It would be a major addition for the Tar Heels next season, as Mingo is the top-ranked point guard and the No. 2 overall player in his recruitment class. Of all the schools that Mingo is still considering, North Carolina clearly possesses the most pedigree and opportunity to compete for a national championship.

Mingo talked about the Tar Heels' pursuit of him throughout the process, highlighting head coach Hubert Davis.

Mingo's Thoughts

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches his team during the first half against the Radford Highlanders at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
  • "Hubert Davis, he reaches out a lot," Mingo said. "He pretty much just talks about how this year they should be really good, how they are going to get things back on a North Carolina level. He tells me how he could see me coming in there playing as a freshman."

Why Those Comments are Significant 

In the world of NIL and the transfer portal, it is important for incoming players to not only have financial stability but also to be allowed to play a significant role. The fact that Davis told Mingo that he could see the 6'5" guard come in and play immediately is going to give the Tar Heels a better chance of landing the highly coveted point guard.

Because of the transfer portal, teams look drastically different year-to-year, but that is especially the case when considering that Seth Trimble will not be with the program next season. Trimble is in his last year of college eligibility and will be graduating in 2026.

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina will need a guard next season, and Mingo is the perfect fit, as he can score and distribute while contributing on the defensive side of the court, which Davis requires from his players.

There has been no timeline given by Mingo pertaining to his final decision, but nevertheless, the potential superstar point guard would be a monumental addition for Davis and the Tar Heels.

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts after missed play during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

North Carolina is currently 6-0 and working towards making themselves a serious contender for a national championship this season. Reaching the Final Four would do wonders in successfully landing Mingo at some point in the near future. Among all the teams to make Mingo's final four, North Carolina should be viewed as the favorite.

