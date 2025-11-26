Five-Star Prospect Cuts List to Four Schools, Including UNC
The North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program received good news on Tuesday in regard to their 2026 recruiting class. Five-star guard Dylan Mingo Announced on Tuesday that he has cut his list of schools down to four. That list includes North Carolina, Baylor, Washington, and Penn State.
It would be a major addition for the Tar Heels next season, as Mingo is the top-ranked point guard and the No. 2 overall player in his recruitment class. Of all the schools that Mingo is still considering, North Carolina clearly possesses the most pedigree and opportunity to compete for a national championship.
Mingo talked about the Tar Heels' pursuit of him throughout the process, highlighting head coach Hubert Davis.
Mingo's Thoughts
- "Hubert Davis, he reaches out a lot," Mingo said. "He pretty much just talks about how this year they should be really good, how they are going to get things back on a North Carolina level. He tells me how he could see me coming in there playing as a freshman."
Why Those Comments are Significant
In the world of NIL and the transfer portal, it is important for incoming players to not only have financial stability but also to be allowed to play a significant role. The fact that Davis told Mingo that he could see the 6'5" guard come in and play immediately is going to give the Tar Heels a better chance of landing the highly coveted point guard.
Because of the transfer portal, teams look drastically different year-to-year, but that is especially the case when considering that Seth Trimble will not be with the program next season. Trimble is in his last year of college eligibility and will be graduating in 2026.
North Carolina will need a guard next season, and Mingo is the perfect fit, as he can score and distribute while contributing on the defensive side of the court, which Davis requires from his players.
There has been no timeline given by Mingo pertaining to his final decision, but nevertheless, the potential superstar point guard would be a monumental addition for Davis and the Tar Heels.
North Carolina is currently 6-0 and working towards making themselves a serious contender for a national championship this season. Reaching the Final Four would do wonders in successfully landing Mingo at some point in the near future. Among all the teams to make Mingo's final four, North Carolina should be viewed as the favorite.
