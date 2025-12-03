Hubert Davis Talks Kyan Evans and UNC’s Frontcourt Depth

It has been a fast start for the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2025, winning a handful of games while having one of their best players go down with a freak injury. It has been a roller coaster for the Tar Heels, and that has extended onto the court at times with up-and-down performances.

Going through stretches of not being able to buy a basket was evident in the final nine minutes against the Michigan State Spartans last Thursday. North Carolina's lack of depth and inconsistency from beyond the arc contributed to the team's struggles in the latter half of that game.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis discussed those areas.

Davis' Thoughts

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"There's nothing to read into who called off the bench first, regardless of if it was Zayden [High] or [James Brown].," Davis said. "There are times where Caleb [Wilson] has played the five. One of the things that I think is really good for us is the versatility that we have. We can put a number of different lineups up there and we have the size and athleticism to be able to do that."

In addition to not having personnel flexibility, production from role players has been an up-and-down adventure for the Tar Heels. You never know which version you will get on a game-by-game basis. Davis spoke about one specific player who would be crucial for the team down the road.

"One of the things that I expect, and I've talked with him about is not just his shooting," Davis said. "Kyan [Evans] is so beneficial to us on both ends of the floor; from an offensive standpoint, he's our guy in terms of a distributor. He's our best in transition, pitching the ball ahead. I love when he gets into the lane, draws two, plays off two feet, and is able to find teammates, and get us organized so he can execute."

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) looks to pass the ball against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"So those are things. It's not just the shot," Davis continued. "One of the things that I have encouraged him about–and I gave them an example for myself–is when I played, one of the things, the only stat that I ever looked at was I never wanted to shoot over 50% of my shots from three. I just wanted to get a layup, a floater, get to the free throw line. I don't care how good a shooter you are. I think it's just very difficult to stay from the three-point range."

"Kyan has the ability to be able to score in a number of different areas inside the arc," Davis explained. "Just encouraging him to use those things in his bag and not just stay out there from three-point range."

