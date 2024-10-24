All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Comes Up Empty in Five-Star Recruiting Battle

The UNC basketball recruiters lost to the defending back-to-back national champs for Braylon Mullins.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff survived each cut in the Braylon Mullins sweepstakes leading up to the Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) five-star guard's decision date this week. But the Tar Heels, a finalist alongside UConn and Indiana, did not prevail in the end.

Instead, at his school's gym on Wednesday evening, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Mullins announced his commitment to two-time UConn basketball national champion head coach Dan Hurley and his crew.

His choice came as no surprise, though, as the 247Sports Crystal Ball, On3 Recruiting Prediction, and Rivals FutureCast all filled up with pro-Huskies picks across the past few weeks.

Mullins, an official visitor in Chapel Hill last month, skyrocketed 85 spots over the summer to No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He did so by impressing scouts and analysts via his top-shelf athleticism, sharpshooting, and competitive fire on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, who ranks No. 47 overall and No. 6 among combo guards in the cycle, remains the UNC basketball program's lone pledge on the 2025 recruiting trail.

But it's worth noting that Hubert Davis and his cohorts are still in contention for the No. 1 overall high school senior in Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa.

