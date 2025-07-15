Sabrina Ionescu Says Breanna Stewart Deserves a Statue at UConn
The UConn women's basketball program has a storied history of greats, and Sabrina Ionescu thinks it's time for one to be immortalized.
The Seattle Storm recently made headlines after announcing they will be unveiling a statue for franchise legend Sue Bird in August, a first for a WNBA team. When asked who Ionescu believes next deserves a statue in women's basketball, the Liberty guard looked no further than her teammate: Breanna Stewart.
"I think Stewie should get a statue," Ionescu told Sports Illustrated at Michelob Ultra's Pitchside Club in New York. "I feel like what she did... at UConn is something that deserves a statue. I know a lot of players, obviously, have been great coming out of UConn, but I just feel like even being able to do that, for a college, would be huge. So I feel like Stewie should."
UConn women's basketball won four of its 12 titles in Stewart's four years in Storrs, highlighted by two undefeated seasons. One of the most decorated players in college basketball history, Stewart was named the NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player all four years of her college career and won three Naismith College Player of the Year Awards while ranking second all-time in UConn career points (2,676) behind Maya Moore (3,036).
Now in her 10th year in the WNBA, Stewart has added three WNBA titles, two MVP trophies and two Finals MVP awards to her list of accomplishments. She currently ranks fourth in the WNBA in points per game (19.5) this season while leading the Liberty to a 14-6 record.
Stewart's basketball career may not be over, but Ionescu says there's no question that her teammate deserves to be recognized one day with a statue. With players such as A'ja Wilson earning one at their alma maters, only time will tell if that will become a reality for Stewart at UConn.