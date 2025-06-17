UNC Basketball Enters Battle for Prolific Prospect
As 247Sports' Dushawn London reported over the weekend, the UNC basketball program has joined the list of Qayden Samuels' full-fledged suitors. The report popped up within days of the Bishop McNamara High School (Md.) standout's elite efforts versus other top-shelf preps — and in front of college coaches galore — at last week's NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, S.C.
At over 25 points per game, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward led all prospects on hand in scoring for the week.
And fifth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis was among the many notable names in attendance, catching at least some of the prestigious event's Qayden Samuel show. So, it should come as no surprise that the UNC basketball recruiting team acted swiftly in fully activating its pursuit of the stock-rising bucket-getter.
Samuels currently checks in at No. 20 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. At this time last year, he sat at No. 33 in the cycle.
Meanwhile, Davis and his Tar Heels continue to aim high on the 2026 trail, with offers out to about a quarter of the top 50 players, almost all still undecided in their recruitments.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.