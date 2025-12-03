Hubert Davis Shares Specific Strategies for UNC
Coming off a loss against a formidable opponent in the Michigan State Spartans, the North Carolina Tar Heels are facing unfamiliar territory, as they are no longer undefeated.
The defeat can be a learning experience for North Carolina and allow the team to reassess strategies and schematics.
While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis talked about how his team will respond to the first loss of the season.
Davis' Thoughts
- "Regardless, all of us don't [want to] lose," Davis said. "One of the things I always talk to them about is how you react and how you respond. We've had a couple good days of practice. We've got one more today in preparation for Kentucky. Whether we were playing Kentucky or whomever, you always [want to] get back out on the court. You [want to] compete."
- "I think you can learn just as much from a win than you can from a loss, so for us just to continue to grow and get better on both ends of the floor, more consistent, I think that's the most important thing," Davis continued. "And at the end of the day, the results will take care of itself."
North Carolina's depth has been challenged, especially with Seth Trimble out due to injury. Foul trouble exploits the Tar Heels' lack of resources off the bench. Davis talked about what the strategy is when players pick up two quick fouls early in games.
- "Up and down. It's on a daily basis. Sometimes I'm like, no, let's keep him in there," Davis said. "Then he gets the third foul, and that's not a good decision. And sometimes I take him out and it's a good–no, that's a bad decision. It's really a trust and a feel. Situational for the game that we're in, like the score, how the team is playing while somebody is on the bench, all those types of factors are things that are running through my head."
- "But it is important because you don't want Caleb [Wilson] and Henri [Veesaar] getting into foul trouble," Davis said. "You want them out there on the floor, and so you're trying to find ways to keep them out there on the floor but not putting you in a situation where he has a third foul headed into the second half."
Moving forward, the Tar Heels need to play disciplined basketball to prevent foul trouble
