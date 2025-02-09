UNC Basketball Gets Huge Opportunity From Duke Loss at Clemson
By the time Hubert Davis' UNC basketball squad faces the Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2 ACC) in Littlejohn Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN), Brad Brownell's Tigers should have a ranking by their name despite losing at home to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in triple overtime on Tuesday night.
The Tigers stunned Jon Scheyer's No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC), 77-71, in Littlejohn on Saturday night, snapping the powerhouse's 16-game winning streak and inviting the following court storm:
Whether or not Monday's AP Top 25 Poll gives Clemson its due, the upset should significantly boost the Tigers' current No. 33 standing in the NCAA NET Rankings. Entering the showdown, in which Blue Devil freshman star Cooper Flagg slipped in crunch time, Duke's NET matched its No. 2 AP ranking.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels (14-10, 7-5 ACC) check in at No. 45 in the NET, fifth among ACC teams. Sunday morning's NET update will reflect Saturday's encouraging 67-66 UNC home win over the No. 47-NET Pitt Panthers.
Of course, a win at Clemson would go long way in signaling that the clutch performance against the Panthers provided a legitimate spark to the Tar Heels' subpar campaign.
UNC basketball is 0-6 in games airing on ESPN this season. Again, note the Tar Heels and Tigers tip off at 7 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.