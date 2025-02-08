Elite Visitor Alert: UNC Basketball Hosting In-State Five-Star
Lincolnton High School (N.C.) five-star sophomore LJ Smith will be in Chapel Hill to visit the UNC basketball program this weekend. And according to the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard's chat with Phenom Hoop Report's Patrick O'Brien, UNC is his dream school.
Smith, averaging 32.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 steals for a 17-4 Lincolnton squad, will be in the Dean E. Smith Center to watch the Tar Heels (13-10, 6-5 ACC) battle the Pitt Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPNU).
Thus far, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew haven't extended any 2027 offers. But it appears the Tar Heels' interest in Smith is ramping up considerably, as Tar Heel assistant Jeff Lebo was in Lincolnton to scout the smooth bucket-getter on Thursday night.
"I'm really excited to be on campus and watch a game in person to see how hard they play and how the atmosphere is," Smith told O'Brien about his upcoming blueblood tour. "I think it is a great program and one I've been watching since I was little. I like the way they play. It means a lot knowing they are recruiting me..."
Stacking up at No. 29 overall and No. 3 among North Carolina talents on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, LJ Smith already holds over a dozen offers. That list includes the likes of Kansas, Tennessee, and Clemson.
