UNC Basketball Nabs Visit From Potent Transfer Guard
Last year, it was a center. And this year, it’s a point guard. Those have seemingly been the top priorities for UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts in the past two transfer portal cycles.
The Tar Heels have already been linked to a number of different guard options, including the likes of Nick Boyd, Isaac McKneely, and Naithan George, but have so far missed out on the addition of a potential primary ballhandler.
So, UNC is gearing up to make another run at filling that opening, with reports that a veteran guard whose team reached the Elite Eight this season is set for a trip to Chapel Hill.
First reported by On3 and later shared by UNC Zone, the Tar Heels will host former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman on an upcoming visit.
After spending three years with the Spartans as a primary reserve, Holloman entered the transfer portal after Michigan State’s NCAA Tournament defeat at the hands of Auburn last weekend.
His role grew substantially in his third collegiate season, becoming part of the starting five on occasion and averaging nearly 24 minutes per game for the 2024-25 Spartans. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior tallied averages of 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.
UNC basketball boasts commitments from Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar and West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell. But Holloman’s scheduled visit clearly indicates that the Tar Heels hope to add more pieces to their transfer class.
