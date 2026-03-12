UNC's Wilson's Ceiling Went Unrecognized in 2025

About a week ago, the North Carolina Tar Heels were preparing for a potential deep run in the NCAA tournament, with Caleb Wilson's return to the lineup on the horizon.

However, the freshman forward suffered a broken thumb in last Thursday's practice, which required season-ending surgery. It was a gut-wrenching, not only because it hampers the Tar Heels' chances in the ACC and NCAA tournaments , but it also presumably ends Wilson's collegiate career .

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

The former five-star recruit is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and although he hinted at a possible return to Chapel Hill next season, that is unlikely.

On Wednesday, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas released a list compiled by him of his personal top 20 players of this season. Here is a breakdown of Bilas's ranking and analysis of Wilson's lone collegiate campaign.

Wilson Assessed as a Third-Team Member

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center.

"Wilson's loss (just like Toppin's) was as saddening to college hoops fans as to the Tar Heels faithful," Bilas said. "He changes the game when he's on the court, and UNC will miss him badly in the tournament."

As Bilas says, Wilson's injury is truly saddening, as the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward finished the season - 24 games played - averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 57.8 percent from the field.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) react on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

Three-point shooting is an area that Wilson will need to refine, as he shot 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, his shot-making ability off the dribble is an elite trait, which will translate at the next level.

North Carolina Will Miss Wilson in NCAA Tournament

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center.

College basketball fans are being robbed of watching Wilson in March Madness, as the freshman's talent and impact jump off the screen when he is on the court. Obviously, that will not be the case for the Tar Heels, and as Saturday's loss against the Duke Blue Devils showed, North Carolina will not have much of a chance against elite teams, if they make it far enough in the tournament.

This time of the year is when we get to watch the best of the best showcase their abilities. When it comes to players who are legitimate NBA talents, this tournament is when those individuals separate themselves from the rest of the field. Without Wilson, North Carolina's ceiling is probably a Sweet 16 appearance, but nothing further. The Tar Heels would need fortunate circumstances to reach the Elite 8.